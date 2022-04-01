U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,545.25
    +14.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,727.00
    +109.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,936.75
    +68.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.70
    +3.30 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.25
    -1.03 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.80
    -13.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1059
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +1.23 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3770
    +0.6890 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,825.56
    -2,275.74 (-4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.24
    -52.01 (-4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 119 438 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 24 March 2022 and 30 March 2022:



Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

24 March 2022

Euronext Brussels

16 590

35.77

36.32

35.42

593 408

MTF CBOE

9 052

35.72

36.30

35.48

323 381

MTF Aquis

417

35.69

35.84

35.50

14 882

MTF Turquoise

2 303

35.71

36.24

35.44

82 234

25 March 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 586

35.63

35.84

35.42

341 503

MTF CBOE

6 633

35.61

35.84

35.40

236 205

MTF Aquis

567

35.58

35.70

35.50

20 176

MTF Turquoise

1 937

35.64

35.76

35.50

69 030

28 March 2022

Euronext Brussels

14 043

35.83

36.16

35.62

503 163

MTF CBOE

7 230

35.78

36.18

35.62

258 719

MTF Aquis

629

35.88

36.18

35.68

22 567

MTF Turquoise

1 243

35.79

36.06

35.68

44 489

29 March 2022

Euronext Brussels

15 000

36.34

36.58

35.84

545 160

MTF CBOE

4 343

36.35

36.60

36.06

157 866

MTF Aquis

380

36.37

36.50

36.20

13 819

MTF Turquoise

1 285

36.34

36.54

36.10

46 698

30 March 2022

Euronext Brussels

14 800

35.52

36.14

35.32

525 660

MTF CBOE

9 000

35.48

35.84

35.34

319 304

MTF Aquis

2 100

35.44

35.72

35.34

74 415

MTF Turquoise

2 300

35.45

35.70

35.32

81 535

Total

119 438

35.79

36.60

35.32

4 274 213

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 18 036 shares during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 601 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

24 March 2022

8 936

35.67

36.38

35.50

318 747

25 March 2022

2 000

35.45

35.50

35.40

70 900

28 March 2022

2 100

35.60

35.70

35.50

74 760

29 March 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

30 March 2022

5 000

35.60

36.20

35.40

178 000

Total

18 036

-

-

-

642 407




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

24 March 2022

1

36.38

36.38

36.38

36

25 March 2022

300

35.80

35.80

35.80

10 740

28 March 2022

800

36.10

36.20

36.00

28 880

29 March 2022

4 500

36.36

36.60

36.00

163 620

30 March 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

5 601

-

-

-

203 276

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 932 shares.

On 30 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 097 963 own shares, or 5.12 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Why AMD Stock Crashed on Thursday

    What happened For the second day running, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell in Thursday trading as selling accelerated. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, AMD shares are down 6.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • BlackBerry (BB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me on the call today are executive chair and chief executive officer, John Chen, and chief financial officer, Steve Rai. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update, and Steve will review the financial results.

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy Now for April 2022

    Stocks are still getting slammed in 2022, though we may be starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Best Return on a $500,000 Investment

    Whether you're planning aspirationally or have worked hard and saved well, it's always worth making smart plans with your money. If you have $500,000 to invest, it's worth putting that money to work for yourself. So, using SmartAsset's investment calculator, … Continue reading → The post Best Return on a $500,000 Investment appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Skyrocketed 80% This Week

    Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 80% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Clovis' big move didn't come until Thursday, however, when the company announced positive data regarding its drug Rubraca (rucaparib). It was a big development for the company as its shares had fallen significantly from last year, when it was trading as high as $11 a share early in February.