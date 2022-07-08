U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
In this article:
  • BEKSF
Bekaert
Bekaert


Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 106 099 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022:

 

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

30 June 2022

XBRU

10 055

31.00

31.96

30.36

311 705

CEUX

8 319

30.98

31.80

30.38

257 723

TQEX

1 547

30.95

31.80

30.36

47 880

AQEU

2 073

30.99

31.80

30.42

64 242

1 July 2022

XBRU

10 335

31.07

31.46

30.54

321 108

CEUX

8 258

31.10

31.46

30.60

256 824

TQEX

1 312

31.12

31.40

30.68

40 829

AQEU

2 050

31.16

31.46

30.60

63 878

4 July 2022

XBRU

10 984

31.60

32.02

31.30

347 094

CEUX

8 761

31.60

31.96

31.40

276 848

TQEX

1 569

31.60

31.96

31.40

49 580

AQEU

2 061

31.60

31.96

31.40

65 128

5 July 2022

XBRU

11 144

30.97

31.86

30.28

345 130

CEUX

8 973

30.98

31.78

30.30

277 984

TQEX

1 620

30.84

31.72

30.40

49 961

AQEU

2 038

30.86

31.78

30.40

62 893

6 July 2022

XBRU

7 800

30.80

31.00

30.56

240 240

CEUX

5 015

30.80

31.00

30.58

154 462

TQEX

1 056

30.80

31.00

30.62

32 525

AQEU

1 129

30.85

31.18

30.62

34 830

 Total

 

106 099

31.11

32.02

30.28

3 300 862

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 201 shares during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 701 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

30 June 2022

4 201

31.34

32.00

30.50

131 659

1 July 2022

1 200

30.22

30.22

30.22

36 264

4 July 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

5 July 2022

2 800

30.77

31.30

30.50

86 156

6 July 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

8 201

-

-

-

254 079




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

30 June 2022

1

32.00

32.00

32.00

32

1 July 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

4 July 2022

1 900

31.69

31.80

31.40

60 211

5 July 2022

400

31.70

31.70

31.70

12 680

6 July 2022

1 400

30.84

30.90

30.64

43 176

Total

3 701

-

-

-

116 099

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 87 322 shares.

On 6 July 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 981 298 own shares, or 5.05 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Attachment


