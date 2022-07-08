Bekaert





Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 106 099 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 30 June 2022 XBRU 10 055 31.00 31.96 30.36 311 705 CEUX 8 319 30.98 31.80 30.38 257 723 TQEX 1 547 30.95 31.80 30.36 47 880 AQEU 2 073 30.99 31.80 30.42 64 242 1 July 2022 XBRU 10 335 31.07 31.46 30.54 321 108 CEUX 8 258 31.10 31.46 30.60 256 824 TQEX 1 312 31.12 31.40 30.68 40 829 AQEU 2 050 31.16 31.46 30.60 63 878 4 July 2022 XBRU 10 984 31.60 32.02 31.30 347 094 CEUX 8 761 31.60 31.96 31.40 276 848 TQEX 1 569 31.60 31.96 31.40 49 580 AQEU 2 061 31.60 31.96 31.40 65 128 5 July 2022 XBRU 11 144 30.97 31.86 30.28 345 130 CEUX 8 973 30.98 31.78 30.30 277 984 TQEX 1 620 30.84 31.72 30.40 49 961 AQEU 2 038 30.86 31.78 30.40 62 893 6 July 2022 XBRU 7 800 30.80 31.00 30.56 240 240 CEUX 5 015 30.80 31.00 30.58 154 462 TQEX 1 056 30.80 31.00 30.62 32 525 AQEU 1 129 30.85 31.18 30.62 34 830 Total 106 099 31.11 32.02 30.28 3 300 862

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 201 shares during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 701 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 June 2022 4 201 31.34 32.00 30.50 131 659 1 July 2022 1 200 30.22 30.22 30.22 36 264 4 July 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 5 July 2022 2 800 30.77 31.30 30.50 86 156 6 July 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 8 201 - - - 254 079









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 June 2022 1 32.00 32.00 32.00 32 1 July 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 July 2022 1 900 31.69 31.80 31.40 60 211 5 July 2022 400 31.70 31.70 31.70 12 680 6 July 2022 1 400 30.84 30.90 30.64 43 176 Total 3 701 - - - 116 099

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 87 322 shares.

On 6 July 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 981 298 own shares, or 5.05 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

