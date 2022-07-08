Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 106 099 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022:
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
30 June 2022
XBRU
10 055
31.00
31.96
30.36
311 705
CEUX
8 319
30.98
31.80
30.38
257 723
TQEX
1 547
30.95
31.80
30.36
47 880
AQEU
2 073
30.99
31.80
30.42
64 242
1 July 2022
XBRU
10 335
31.07
31.46
30.54
321 108
CEUX
8 258
31.10
31.46
30.60
256 824
TQEX
1 312
31.12
31.40
30.68
40 829
AQEU
2 050
31.16
31.46
30.60
63 878
4 July 2022
XBRU
10 984
31.60
32.02
31.30
347 094
CEUX
8 761
31.60
31.96
31.40
276 848
TQEX
1 569
31.60
31.96
31.40
49 580
AQEU
2 061
31.60
31.96
31.40
65 128
5 July 2022
XBRU
11 144
30.97
31.86
30.28
345 130
CEUX
8 973
30.98
31.78
30.30
277 984
TQEX
1 620
30.84
31.72
30.40
49 961
AQEU
2 038
30.86
31.78
30.40
62 893
6 July 2022
XBRU
7 800
30.80
31.00
30.56
240 240
CEUX
5 015
30.80
31.00
30.58
154 462
TQEX
1 056
30.80
31.00
30.62
32 525
AQEU
1 129
30.85
31.18
30.62
34 830
Total
106 099
31.11
32.02
30.28
3 300 862
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 201 shares during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 701 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 June 2022 to 6 July 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
30 June 2022
4 201
31.34
32.00
30.50
131 659
1 July 2022
1 200
30.22
30.22
30.22
36 264
4 July 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
5 July 2022
2 800
30.77
31.30
30.50
86 156
6 July 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
8 201
-
-
-
254 079
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
30 June 2022
1
32.00
32.00
32.00
32
1 July 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
4 July 2022
1 900
31.69
31.80
31.40
60 211
5 July 2022
400
31.70
31.70
31.70
12 680
6 July 2022
1 400
30.84
30.90
30.64
43 176
Total
3 701
-
-
-
116 099
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 87 322 shares.
On 6 July 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 981 298 own shares, or 5.05 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
