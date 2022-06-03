U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
In this article:
  • BEKSF
Bekaert
Bekaert


Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 95 682 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 26 May 2022 and 1 June 2022:

 

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

26 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 417

36.85

37.36

36.36

310 166

MTF CBOE

7 998

36.87

37.40

36.36

294 886

MTF Tuquoise

980

36.88

37.32

36.38

36 142

MTF Aquis

1 798

36.86

37.34

36.38

66 274

27 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 098

37.59

37.96

37.12

304 404

MTF CBOE

7 854

37.61

37.98

37.20

295 389

MTF Turquoise

1 041

37.63

37.96

37.34

39 173

MTF Aquis

1 888

37.61

37.96

37.12

71 008

30 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 546

38.55

38.68

38.40

329 448

MTF CBOE

7 629

38.53

38.68

38.42

293 945

MTF Turquoise

963

38.53

38.60

38.44

37 104

MTF Aquis

1 737

38.53

38.66

38.42

66 927

31 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 506

38.06

38.36

37.90

323 738

MTF CBOE

8 047

38.06

38.46

37.92

306 269

MTF Turquoise

1 061

38.05

38.28

37.96

40 371

MTF Aquis

1 849

38.05

38.28

37.92

70 354

1 June 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 554

38.12

38.46

37.66

326 078

MTF CBOE

7 867

38.11

38.42

37.64

299 811

MTF Turquoise

1 045

38.16

38.42

37.74

39 877

MTF Aquis

1 804

38.14

38.42

37.76

68 805

Total

 

95 682

37.84

38.68

36.36

3 620 172

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 300 shares during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

26 May 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

27 May 2022

400

37.20

37.20

37.20

14 880

30 May 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

31 May 2022

3 900

37.96

38.40

37.58

148 044

1 June 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

4 300

 -

-

-

162 924




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

26 May 2022

3 500

36.95

37.30

36.50

129 325

27 May 2022

1 800

37.76

37.90

37.60

67 968

30 May 2022

3 400

38.49

38.70

38.00

130 866

31 May 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

1 June 2022

2 500

38.22

38.42

38.10

95 550

Total

11 200

-

-

423 709

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 63 844 shares.

On 1 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 920 337 own shares, or 6.49 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Attachment


