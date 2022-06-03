Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
- BEKSF
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 95 682 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 26 May 2022 and 1 June 2022:
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
26 May 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 417
36.85
37.36
36.36
310 166
MTF CBOE
7 998
36.87
37.40
36.36
294 886
MTF Tuquoise
980
36.88
37.32
36.38
36 142
MTF Aquis
1 798
36.86
37.34
36.38
66 274
27 May 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 098
37.59
37.96
37.12
304 404
MTF CBOE
7 854
37.61
37.98
37.20
295 389
MTF Turquoise
1 041
37.63
37.96
37.34
39 173
MTF Aquis
1 888
37.61
37.96
37.12
71 008
30 May 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 546
38.55
38.68
38.40
329 448
MTF CBOE
7 629
38.53
38.68
38.42
293 945
MTF Turquoise
963
38.53
38.60
38.44
37 104
MTF Aquis
1 737
38.53
38.66
38.42
66 927
31 May 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 506
38.06
38.36
37.90
323 738
MTF CBOE
8 047
38.06
38.46
37.92
306 269
MTF Turquoise
1 061
38.05
38.28
37.96
40 371
MTF Aquis
1 849
38.05
38.28
37.92
70 354
1 June 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 554
38.12
38.46
37.66
326 078
MTF CBOE
7 867
38.11
38.42
37.64
299 811
MTF Turquoise
1 045
38.16
38.42
37.74
39 877
MTF Aquis
1 804
38.14
38.42
37.76
68 805
Total
95 682
37.84
38.68
36.36
3 620 172
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 300 shares during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 May 2022 to 1 June 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
26 May 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
27 May 2022
400
37.20
37.20
37.20
14 880
30 May 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
31 May 2022
3 900
37.96
38.40
37.58
148 044
1 June 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
4 300
-
-
-
162 924
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
26 May 2022
3 500
36.95
37.30
36.50
129 325
27 May 2022
1 800
37.76
37.90
37.60
67 968
30 May 2022
3 400
38.49
38.70
38.00
130 866
31 May 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
1 June 2022
2 500
38.22
38.42
38.10
95 550
Total
11 200
-
-
-
423 709
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 63 844 shares.
On 1 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 920 337 own shares, or 6.49 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
Attachment