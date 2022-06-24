U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,819.00
    +19.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,793.00
    +121.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,814.25
    +76.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,719.20
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.35
    +0.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.50
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    -0.18 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.05
    +0.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4150
    -0.5180 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,809.85
    +230.47 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.70
    +15.48 (+3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.39
    +20.94 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bekaert
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BEKSF
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 97 185 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 16 June 2022 and 22 June 2022:

 

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

16 June 2022

XBRU

8 794

33.29

34.52

32.36

292 752

CEUX

7 082

33.31

34.52

32.40

235 901

TQEX

1 044

33.43

34.28

33.20

34 901

AQEU

1 881

33.23

34.52

32.36

62 506

17 June 2022

XBRU

9 103

32.97

33.34

32.48

300 126

CEUX

7 375

32.97

33.32

32.54

243 154

TQEX

1 133

32.99

33.10

32.84

37 378

AQEU

1 930

32.99

33.20

32.74

63 671

20 June 2022

XBRU

9 214

33.29

33.54

32.82

306 734

CEUX

6 685

33.25

33.50

32.72

222 276

TQEX

946

33.26

33.54

32.80

31 464

AQEU

1 715

33.28

33.54

32.80

57 075

21 June 2022

XBRU

9 703

34.09

34.42

33.64

330 775

CEUX

7 530

34.13

34.42

33.74

256 999

TQEX

1 165

34.11

34.34

33.80

39 738

AQEU

1 926

34.11

34.34

33.82

65 696

22 June 2022

XBRU

9 598

33.03

33.40

32.62

317 022

CEUX

7 400

33.03

33.40

32.58

244 422

TQEX

1 129

33.05

33.40

32.70

37 313

AQEU

1 832

33.05

33.40

32.80

60 548

 Total

 

97 185

33.34

34.52

32.36

3 240 451

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 100 shares during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

16 June 2022

4 000

33.16

34.20

32.38

132 640

17 June 2022

300

32.50

32.50

32.50

9 750

20 June 2022

800

32.90

33.00

32.80

26 320

21 June 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

22 June 2022

4 000

33.03

33.28

32.60

132 120

Total

9 100

-

-

-

300 830




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

16 June 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

17 June 2022

2 000

33.09

33.10

33.08

66 180

20 June 2022

1 000

33.45

33.50

33.40

33 450

21 June 2022

1 900

34.18

34.40

34.00

64 942

22 June 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

4 900

-

-

-

164 572

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 77 522 shares.

On 22 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 209 447 own shares, or 6.96 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • S&P 500 May Have Another 24% to Fall, 150 Years of Market History Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index may have another 24% to fall by year-end, if the past 150 years of financial-market history are any guide.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022The World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThat’s according to Societe Gene

  • Insiders Are Flashing a Strong Buy Signal for These 2 Stocks

    Downturns can bring a lot of pain, but they can also bring on plenty of opportunities, as lower stock prices start making costs of entry more attractive. Before taking advantage of these opportunities, however, investors need to find a recognizable signal that will set them apart. One popular signal to follow is the insider buying, the trades made by high-ranking company officers whose positions give them the ‘inside’ track on their company’s likely prospects – and therefore, of the stock’s pros

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on AMD Stock

    With the seemingly endless selection of headwinds plaguing 2022, this year is panning out like no other in recent times. Just ask investors in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). After making a habit of consistently outperforming the market, AMD shares have been on the backfoot in 2022 (down 43%) – a highly irregular occurrence. Yet, according to Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore, despite the macro uncertainty, it is now time investors cotton on to the opportunity following the stock’s decline. “While the

  • 8.6% inflation is turning your cash into trash — but these 3 simple income stocks (yielding as high as 12%) can help you come out ahead

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 picks from Bill Gates’ latest stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and go directly to Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Bill Gates is a prominent name in the tech industry. He’s the […]

  • Netflix to lay off 300 workers, BofA slashes price target on the stock

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Netflix's decision to lay off employees and Bank of America's price target slash on the streaming platform's stock.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • What Did Warren Buffett See in Occidental That Carl Icahn Missed?

    Berkshire Hathaway ( ) purchased another 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum ( ), increasing the behemoth's total stake to 16.3% as oil prices remain volatile. The Berkshire conglomerate, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, said it spent $530 million acquiring the shares of the oil company, whose stock rose by 1% following the announcement, but had fallen by 13% during the past month, according to a regulatory filing. Berkshire now owns 152.7 million shares, worth about $8.52 billion.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Jerome Powell is the worst Federal Reserve policy maker in my lifetime

    Powell is being bullied by the stock and bond markets into raising interest rates more quickly and will send the economy into recession.

  • Fund in Korea Cuts Its Investment in Tesla, Shifting to Chinese Rivals Instead

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s first mutual fund dedicated to investing in the electronic-vehicle industry has cut its exposure to Tesla Inc. to the lowest level ever while shifting money into its Chinese rivals.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022The World’s Bubbliest Hou

  • These ‘zombie’ companies could feel the cash burn, warns New Constructs

    As so-called zombie companies run out of the cash needed to stay afloat, risk premiums will rise across the market, according to New Constructs.

  • JPMorgan Says Retail Investors Are Finally Bailing on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the last bulls at the party are finally yielding to the bear market, bailing from stocks at the fastest rate in nearly two years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USRetail inve

  • FedEx stock pops after hours on strong earnings forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for FedEx.

  • Is Altria Stock a Buy Despite FDA Plans to Take JUUL Products off the Market? Analyst Weighs In

    Altria (MO) investors got smoke in their eyes on Wednesday, seeing the shares shed 9% in the session. The decline came on account of a report stating the FDA is readying to order Juul to pull its vapor products off the market. The tobacco giant best known as the seller of Marlboro cigarettes, acquired a 35% in Juul in 2018, which represents an important part of Altria’s reduced-risk product portfolio. According to the reports, JUUL can appeal the decision, but in any case, the products will be t

  • Polestar Makes a Move to Take On Tesla

    Swedish electric vehicle company Polestar is set to go public on the the Nasdaq on June 24, joining several other automakers in the highly competitive EV market. The company, which is jointly owned by Volvo and China's Geely, will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PSNY through a Special Acquisition Company, Gores Guggheim (GGPI), that is backed by billionaire investor Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners. Shareholders of Gores Guggenheim Inc. approved the merger on June 22.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These phenomenal stocks are begging to be bought following a bear market decline in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.