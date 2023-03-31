Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 1 March 202 3 , Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 106 365 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 23 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 495 39.67 40.26 38.98 336 997 MTF CBOE 5 602 39.68 40.26 39.00 222 287 MTF Turquoise 675 39.72 40.58 39.00 26 811 MTF Aquis 1 773 39.69 40.26 39.08 70 370 24 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 12 159 38.92 39.52 38.54 473 228 MTF CBOE 7 746 38.95 39.54 38.58 301 707 MTF Turquoise 1 176 38.95 39.44 38.56 45 805 MTF Aquis 2 439 38.97 39.56 38.66 95 048 27 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 13 104 39.72 40.02 39.16 520 491 MTF CBOE 8 994 39.72 40.00 39.18 357 242 MTF Turquoise 1 305 39.76 40.00 39.34 51 887 MTF Aquis 3 137 39.75 40.08 39.24 124 696 28 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 12 723 40.08 40.34 39.68 509 938 MTF CBOE 9 225 40.08 40.34 39.70 369 738 MTF Turquoise 1 301 40.06 40.28 39.70 52 118 MTF Aquis 2 940 40.08 40.34 39.70 117 835 29 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 570 40.53 40.90 40.20 266 282 MTF CBOE 4 702 40.53 40.90 40.28 190 572 MTF Turquoise 720 40.56 40.88 40.30 29 203 MTF Aquis 1 579 40.57 40.88 40.18 64 060 Total 106 365 39.73 40.90 38.54 4 226 315

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 001 shares during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 119 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 March 2023 3 000 39.50 40.00 39.00 118 500 24 March 2023 4 000 39.18 39.60 38.70 156 720 27 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 28 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 29 March 2023 1 40.20 40.20 40.20 40 Total 7 001 275 260





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 March 2023 2 200 39.84 40.00 39.60 87 648 28 March 2023 1 200 40.07 40.20 40.00 48 084 29 March 2023 3 719 40.69 41.00 40.20 151 326 Total 7 119 287 058

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 982 shares.

On 29 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 764 682 own shares, or 4.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

