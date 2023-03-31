Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 106 365 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price
Lowest Price
Total
23 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
8 495
39.67
40.26
38.98
336 997
MTF CBOE
5 602
39.68
40.26
39.00
222 287
MTF Turquoise
675
39.72
40.58
39.00
26 811
MTF Aquis
1 773
39.69
40.26
39.08
70 370
24 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
12 159
38.92
39.52
38.54
473 228
MTF CBOE
7 746
38.95
39.54
38.58
301 707
MTF Turquoise
1 176
38.95
39.44
38.56
45 805
MTF Aquis
2 439
38.97
39.56
38.66
95 048
27 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
13 104
39.72
40.02
39.16
520 491
MTF CBOE
8 994
39.72
40.00
39.18
357 242
MTF Turquoise
1 305
39.76
40.00
39.34
51 887
MTF Aquis
3 137
39.75
40.08
39.24
124 696
28 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
12 723
40.08
40.34
39.68
509 938
MTF CBOE
9 225
40.08
40.34
39.70
369 738
MTF Turquoise
1 301
40.06
40.28
39.70
52 118
MTF Aquis
2 940
40.08
40.34
39.70
117 835
29 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
6 570
40.53
40.90
40.20
266 282
MTF CBOE
4 702
40.53
40.90
40.28
190 572
MTF Turquoise
720
40.56
40.88
40.30
29 203
MTF Aquis
1 579
40.57
40.88
40.18
64 060
Total
106 365
39.73
40.90
38.54
4 226 315
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 001 shares during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 119 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
23 March 2023
3 000
39.50
40.00
39.00
118 500
24 March 2023
4 000
39.18
39.60
38.70
156 720
27 March 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
28 March 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
29 March 2023
1
40.20
40.20
40.20
40
Total
7 001
275 260
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
23 March 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
24 March 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
27 March 2023
2 200
39.84
40.00
39.60
87 648
28 March 2023
1 200
40.07
40.20
40.00
48 084
29 March 2023
3 719
40.69
41.00
40.20
151 326
Total
7 119
287 058
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 982 shares.
On 29 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 764 682 own shares, or 4.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
