Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

·4 min read
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 106 365 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price
paid (€)

Lowest Price
paid (€)

Total
Amount (€)

23 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

8 495

39.67

40.26

38.98

336 997

 

MTF CBOE

5 602

39.68

40.26

39.00

222 287

 

MTF Turquoise

675

39.72

40.58

39.00

26 811

 

MTF Aquis

1 773

39.69

40.26

39.08

70 370

24 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

12 159

38.92

39.52

38.54

473 228

 

MTF CBOE

7 746

38.95

39.54

38.58

301 707

 

MTF Turquoise

1 176

38.95

39.44

38.56

45 805

 

MTF Aquis

2 439

38.97

39.56

38.66

95 048

27 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

13 104

39.72

40.02

39.16

520 491

 

MTF CBOE

8 994

39.72

40.00

39.18

357 242

 

MTF Turquoise

1 305

39.76

40.00

39.34

51 887

 

MTF Aquis

3 137

39.75

40.08

39.24

124 696

28 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

12 723

40.08

40.34

39.68

509 938

 

MTF CBOE

9 225

40.08

40.34

39.70

369 738

 

MTF Turquoise

1 301

40.06

40.28

39.70

52 118

 

MTF Aquis

2 940

40.08

40.34

39.70

117 835

29 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

6 570

40.53

40.90

40.20

266 282

 

MTF CBOE

4 702

40.53

40.90

40.28

190 572

 

MTF Turquoise

720

40.56

40.88

40.30

29 203

 

MTF Aquis

1 579

40.57

40.88

40.18

64 060

Total

 

106 365

39.73

40.90

38.54

4 226 315

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 001 shares during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 119 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

23 March 2023

3 000

39.50

40.00

39.00

118 500

24 March 2023

4 000

39.18

39.60

38.70

156 720

27 March 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

28 March 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

29 March 2023

1

40.20

40.20

40.20

40

Total

7 001

 

 

 

275 260


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

23 March 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

24 March 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

27 March 2023

2 200

39.84

40.00

39.60

87 648

28 March 2023

1 200

40.07

40.20

40.00

48 084

29 March 2023

3 719

40.69

41.00

40.20

151 326

Total

7 119

 

 

 

287 058

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 982 shares.

On 29 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 764 682 own shares, or 4.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

