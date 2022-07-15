U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·3 min read
In this article:
  • BEKSF
Bekaert
Bekaert


Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 25 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022:

 

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

7 July 2022

XBRU

5 000

31.30

31.62

30.96

156 500

CEUX

-

-

-

-

-

TQEX

-

-

-

-

-

AQEU

-

-

-

-

-

8 July 2022

XBRU

5 000

31.56

31.84

31.18

157 800

CEUX

-

-

-

-

-

TQEX

-

-

-

-

-

AQEU

-

-

-

-

-

11 July 2022

XBRU

5 000

31.43

31.80

30.98

157 150

CEUX

-

-

-

-

-

TQEX

-

-

-

-

-

AQEU

-

-

-

-

-

12 July 2022

XBRU

5 000

31.25

31.74

30.82

156 250

CEUX

-

-

-

-

-

TQEX

-

-

-

-

-

AQEU

-

-

-

-

-

13 July 2022

XBRU

5 000

31.50

31.90

31.00

157 500

CEUX

-

-

-

-

-

TQEX

-

-

-

-

-

AQEU

-

-

-

-

-

 Total

 

25 000

31.41

31.90

30.82

 785 200

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 400 shares during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 508 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

7 July 2022

0

0,00

0,00

0,00

0

8 July 2022

800

31,25

31,30

31,20

25 000

11 July 2022

2 400

31,20

31,40

31,00

74 880

12 July 2022

1 000

30,92

30,92

30,90

30 920

13 July 2022

2 200

31,42

31,70

31,00

69 124

Total

6 400

-

-

-

199 924




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

7 July 2022

1 700

31,18

31,50

30,94

53 006

8 July 2022

1 400

31,73

31,84

31,68

44 422

11 July 2022

1 808

31,40

31,80

31,20

56 771

12 July 2022

2 200

31,48

31,80

31,10

69 256

13 July 2022

1 400

31,84

31,90

31,80

44 576

Total

8 508

-

-

-

268 031

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 85 214 shares.

On 13 July 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 004 190 own shares, or 5.09 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Attachment


