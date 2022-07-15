Bekaert





Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 25 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 7 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 31.30 31.62 30.96 156 500 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 8 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 31.56 31.84 31.18 157 800 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 11 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 31.43 31.80 30.98 157 150 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 12 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 31.25 31.74 30.82 156 250 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 13 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 31.50 31.90 31.00 157 500 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - Total 25 000 31.41 31.90 30.82 785 200

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 400 shares during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 508 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 July 2022 to 13 July 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 7 July 2022 0 0,00 0,00 0,00 0 8 July 2022 800 31,25 31,30 31,20 25 000 11 July 2022 2 400 31,20 31,40 31,00 74 880 12 July 2022 1 000 30,92 30,92 30,90 30 920 13 July 2022 2 200 31,42 31,70 31,00 69 124 Total 6 400 - - - 199 924









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 7 July 2022 1 700 31,18 31,50 30,94 53 006 8 July 2022 1 400 31,73 31,84 31,68 44 422 11 July 2022 1 808 31,40 31,80 31,20 56 771 12 July 2022 2 200 31,48 31,80 31,10 69 256 13 July 2022 1 400 31,84 31,90 31,80 44 576 Total 8 508 - - - 268 031

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 85 214 shares.

On 13 July 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 004 190 own shares, or 5.09 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

