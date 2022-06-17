Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 86 721 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 9 June 2022 and 15 June 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 9 June 2022 XBRU 8 289 38.28 38.64 38.02 317 303 CEUX 6 670 38.27 38.56 38.10 255 261 TQEX 980 38.27 38.52 38.10 37 505 AQEU 1 733 38.29 38.52 38.12 66 357 10 June 2022 XBRU 8 121 37.44 37.92 36.96 304 050 CEUX 6 450 37.41 37.84 36.96 241 295 TQEX 929 37.41 37.90 37.10 34 754 AQEU 1 660 37.41 37.84 37.00 62 101 13 June 2022 XBRU 8 060 36.12 36.44 35.66 291 127 CEUX 6 269 36.11 36.42 35.68 226 374 TQEX 930 36.15 36.36 36.04 33 620 AQEU 1 670 36.15 36.48 36.00 60 371 14 June 2022 XBRU 8 087 34.44 36.14 33.48 278 516 CEUX 6 284 34.41 36.00 33.44 216 232 TQEX 934 34.44 35.88 34.20 32 167 AQEU 1 691 34.54 35.98 33.88 58 407 15 June 2022 XBRU 8 639 34.40 34.68 33.88 297 182 CEUX 6 576 34.41 34.70 33.90 226 280 TQEX 1 002 34.43 34.64 34.02 34 499 AQEU 1 747 34.41 34.64 34.08 60 114 Total 86 721 36.13 38.64 33.44 3 133 513

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 16 878 shares during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 June 2022 4 278 38.22 38.38 37.96 163 505 10 June 2022 4 000 37.58 37.90 37.00 150 320 13 June 2022 4 000 36.12 36.50 35.80 144 480 14 June 2022 4 600 34.84 35.80 33.60 160 264 15 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 16 878 - - - 618 569









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 June 2022 3 800 38.48 38.68 38.34 146 224 10 June 2022 1 400 37.86 37.94 37.80 53 004 13 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 14 June 2022 400 36.20 36.20 36.20 14 480 15 June 2022 400 34.50 34.50 34.50 13 800 Total 6 000 - - - 227 508

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 73 322 shares.

On 15 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 108 062 own shares, or 6.80 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.





