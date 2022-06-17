U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
  • BEKSF
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 86 721 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 9 June 2022 and 15 June 2022:

 

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

9 June 2022

XBRU

8 289

38.28

38.64

38.02

317 303

CEUX

6 670

38.27

38.56

38.10

255 261

TQEX

980

38.27

38.52

38.10

37 505

AQEU

1 733

38.29

38.52

38.12

66 357

10 June 2022

XBRU

8 121

37.44

37.92

36.96

304 050

CEUX

6 450

37.41

37.84

36.96

241 295

TQEX

929

37.41

37.90

37.10

34 754

AQEU

1 660

37.41

37.84

37.00

62 101

13 June 2022

XBRU

8 060

36.12

36.44

35.66

291 127

CEUX

6 269

36.11

36.42

35.68

226 374

TQEX

930

36.15

36.36

36.04

33 620

AQEU

1 670

36.15

36.48

36.00

60 371

14 June 2022

XBRU

8 087

34.44

36.14

33.48

278 516

CEUX

6 284

34.41

36.00

33.44

216 232

TQEX

934

34.44

35.88

34.20

32 167

AQEU

1 691

34.54

35.98

33.88

58 407

15 June 2022

XBRU

8 639

34.40

34.68

33.88

297 182

CEUX

6 576

34.41

34.70

33.90

226 280

TQEX

1 002

34.43

34.64

34.02

34 499

AQEU

1 747

34.41

34.64

34.08

60 114

 Total

 

86 721 

36.13 

38.64 

 33.44

3 133 513 

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 16 878 shares during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

9 June 2022

4 278

38.22

38.38

37.96

163 505

10 June 2022

4 000

37.58

37.90

37.00

150 320

13 June 2022

4 000

36.12

36.50

35.80

144 480

14 June 2022

4 600

34.84

35.80

33.60

160 264

15 June 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

16 878

 -

-

-

618 569




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

9 June 2022

3 800

38.48

38.68

38.34

146 224

10 June 2022

1 400

37.86

37.94

37.80

53 004

13 June 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

14 June 2022

400

36.20

36.20

36.20

14 480

15 June 2022

400

34.50

34.50

34.50

13 800

Total

6 000

 -

-

-

227 508

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 73 322 shares.

On 15 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 108 062 own shares, or 6.80 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


Attachment


