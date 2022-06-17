Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 86 721 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 9 June 2022 and 15 June 2022:
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
9 June 2022
XBRU
8 289
38.28
38.64
38.02
317 303
CEUX
6 670
38.27
38.56
38.10
255 261
TQEX
980
38.27
38.52
38.10
37 505
AQEU
1 733
38.29
38.52
38.12
66 357
10 June 2022
XBRU
8 121
37.44
37.92
36.96
304 050
CEUX
6 450
37.41
37.84
36.96
241 295
TQEX
929
37.41
37.90
37.10
34 754
AQEU
1 660
37.41
37.84
37.00
62 101
13 June 2022
XBRU
8 060
36.12
36.44
35.66
291 127
CEUX
6 269
36.11
36.42
35.68
226 374
TQEX
930
36.15
36.36
36.04
33 620
AQEU
1 670
36.15
36.48
36.00
60 371
14 June 2022
XBRU
8 087
34.44
36.14
33.48
278 516
CEUX
6 284
34.41
36.00
33.44
216 232
TQEX
934
34.44
35.88
34.20
32 167
AQEU
1 691
34.54
35.98
33.88
58 407
15 June 2022
XBRU
8 639
34.40
34.68
33.88
297 182
CEUX
6 576
34.41
34.70
33.90
226 280
TQEX
1 002
34.43
34.64
34.02
34 499
AQEU
1 747
34.41
34.64
34.08
60 114
Total
86 721
36.13
38.64
33.44
3 133 513
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 16 878 shares during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
9 June 2022
4 278
38.22
38.38
37.96
163 505
10 June 2022
4 000
37.58
37.90
37.00
150 320
13 June 2022
4 000
36.12
36.50
35.80
144 480
14 June 2022
4 600
34.84
35.80
33.60
160 264
15 June 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
16 878
-
-
-
618 569
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
9 June 2022
3 800
38.48
38.68
38.34
146 224
10 June 2022
1 400
37.86
37.94
37.80
53 004
13 June 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
14 June 2022
400
36.20
36.20
36.20
14 480
15 June 2022
400
34.50
34.50
34.50
13 800
Total
6 000
-
-
-
227 508
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 73 322 shares.
On 15 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 108 062 own shares, or 6.80 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
