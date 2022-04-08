U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 125 763 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 31 March 2022 and 6 April 2022:



Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

31 March 2022

Euronext Brussels

14 590

35.81

36.04

35.52

522 468

MTF CBOE

8 920

35.80

36.04

35.66

319 336

MTF Tuquoise

2 130

35.75

35.98

35.68

76 148

MTF Aquis

2 350

35.83

36.06

35.68

84 201

1 April 2022

Euronext Brussels

11 661

36.11

36.56

35.34

421 079

MTF CBOE

7 110

36.28

36.54

35.68

257 951

MTF Turquoise

692

36.26

36.48

35.78

25 092

MTF Aquis

1 816

36.26

36.48

35.66

65 848

4 April 2022

Euronext Brussels

12 340

36.19

36.50

35.76

446 585

MTF CBOE

9 122

36.20

36.50

35.74

330 216

MTF Turquoise

534

36.22

36.38

35.74

19 341

MTF Aquis

2 300

36.23

36.48

35.96

83 329

5 April 2022

Euronext Brussels

13 570

35.66

35.96

35.34

483 906

MTF CBOE

9 030

35.59

35.90

35.30

321 378

MTF Turquoise

2 100

35.62

35.88

35.50

74 802

MTF Aquis

2 300

35.65

35.88

35.54

81 995

6 April 2022

Euronext Brussels

12 768

34.97

35.62

34.62

446 497

MTF CBOE

8 670

34.91

35.56

34.66

302 670

MTF Turquoise

1 771

35.07

35.22

34.76

62 109

MTF Aquis

1 989

35.07

35.22

34.72

69 754

Total

125 763

35.74

36.56

34.62

4 494 704

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 200 shares during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

31 March 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

1 April 2022

900

35.34

35.40

35.30

31 806

4 April 2022

800

35.90

36.00

35.80

28 720

5 April 2022

5 000

35.65

36.00

35.28

178 250

6 April 2022

3 500

34.81

35.20

34.54

121 835

Total

10 200

-

-

-

360 611




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

31 March 2022

3 000

35.74

36.00

35.70

107 220

1 April 2022

3 600

36.02

36.50

35.60

129 672

4 April 2022

400

36.40

36.40

36.40

14 560

5 April 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

6 April 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

7 000

-

-

-

251 452

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 132 shares.

On 6 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 213 169 own shares, or 5.32 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


