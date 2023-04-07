U.S. markets closed

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

·4 min read
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 99 483 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price
paid (€)

Lowest Price
paid (€)

Total
Amount (€)

30 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

10 253

41.55

41.72

41.26

426 012

 

MTF CBOE

7 128

41.56

41.72

41.18

296 240

 

MTF Turquoise

1 090

41.56

41.72

41.24

45 300

 

MTF Aquis

2 442

41.55

41.78

41.22

101 465

31 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

10 354

41.82

42.10

41.50

433 004

 

MTF CBOE

7 123

41.82

42.02

41.54

297 884

 

MTF Turquoise

1 147

41.81

42.02

41.56

47 956

 

MTF Aquis

2 331

41.82

42.06

41.50

97 482

3 April 2023

Euronext Brussels

11 748

41.37

41.58

41.20

486 015

 

MTF CBOE

7 143

41.36

41.54

41.18

295 434

 

MTF Turquoise

1 036

41.37

41.48

41.20

42 859

 

MTF Aquis

1 931

41.37

41.52

41.20

79 885

4 April 2023

Euronext Brussels

7 110

41.44

41.78

41.26

294 638

 

MTF CBOE

4 639

41.41

41.58

41.26

192 101

 

MTF Turquoise

923

41.44

41.72

41.28

38 249

 

MTF Aquis

1 686

41.42

41.62

41.28

69 834

5 April 2023

Euronext Brussels

10 149

41.06

41.40

40.70

416 718

 

MTF CBOE

7 595

41.06

41.36

40.66

311 851

 

MTF Turquoise

1 123

41.10

41.36

40.96

46 155

 

MTF Aquis

2 532

41.11

41.36

40.88

104 091

Total

 

99 483

41.45

42.10

40.66

4 123 173

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 700 shares during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

30 March 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

31 March 2023

800

41.70

41.80

41.60

33 360

3 April 2023

2 400

41.35

41.50

41.20

99 240

4 April 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

5 April 2023

2 500

40.79

41.10

40.58

101 975

Total

5 700

 

 

 

234 575


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

30 March 2023

2 200

41.40

41.60

41.00

91 080

31 March 2023

1 600

41.93

42.00

41.80

67 088

3 April 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

4 April 2023

1 600

41.66

41.80

41.44

66 656

5 April 2023

400

41.30

41.30

41.30

16 520

Total

5 800

 

 

 

241 344

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 882 shares.

On 5 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 856 323 own shares, or 5.01% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

