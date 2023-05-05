Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 29 345 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price
Lowest Price
Total
27 April 2023
Euronext Brussels
4 401
41.88
42.18
41.46
184 314
MTF CBOE
3 360
41.93
42.16
41.54
140 885
MTF Turquoise
740
41.92
42.16
41.48
31 021
MTF Aquis
1 368
41.95
42.16
41.60
57 388
28 April 2023
Euronext Brussels
3 630
41.67
42.22
41.18
151 262
MTF CBOE
1 513
41.78
42.10
41.12
63 213
MTF Turquoise
317
41.75
42.04
41.54
13 235
MTF Aquis
462
41.73
42.10
41.30
19 279
1 May 2023
Euronext Brussels
—
—
—
—
—
MTF CBOE
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
2 May 2023
Euronext Brussels
4 233
41.45
42.02
41.32
175 458
MTF CBOE
2 226
41.47
41.80
41.28
92 312
MTF Turquoise
247
41.53
41.84
41.26
10 258
MTF Aquis
395
41.55
41.94
41.30
16 412
3 May 2023
Euronext Brussels
6 075
41.68
41.90
41.50
253 206
MTF CBOE
378
41.66
41.88
41.50
15 747
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
Total
29 345
41.71
42.22
41.12
1 223 990
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 400 shares during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
27 April 2023
1
41.40
41.40
41.40
41
28 April 2023
1 799
41.54
41.90
41.20
74 730
1 May 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
2 May 2023
1 600
41.70
42.00
41.40
66 720
3 May 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
3 400
141 492
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
27 April 2023
2 000
41.88
42.20
41.60
83 760
28 April 2023
2 600
41.91
42.20
41.60
108 966
1 May 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
2 May 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
3 May 2023
400
41.60
41.60
41.60
16 640
Total
5 000
209 366
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 692 shares.
On 3 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 013 863 own shares, or 5.29% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
