Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 77 708 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
24 November 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 186
31.98
32.24
31.62
261 788
MTF CBOE
4 458
32.00
32.20
31.68
142 656
MTF Turquoise
772
32.01
32.18
31.84
24 712
MTF Aquis
1 581
31.99
32.20
31.70
50 576
25 November 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 141
32.30
32.56
31.84
262 954
MTF CBOE
4 886
32.30
32.52
31.88
157 818
MTF Turquoise
887
32.30
32.52
31.94
28 650
MTF Aquis
1 568
32.32
32.52
31.88
50 678
28 November 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 043
32.18
32.40
32.04
258 824
MTF CBOE
5 148
32.15
32.44
32.00
165 508
MTF Turquoise
946
32.18
32.34
32.02
30 442
MTF Aquis
1 174
32.21
32.44
32.02
37 815
29 November 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 512
33.00
33.32
32.20
280 896
MTF CBOE
5 212
33.01
33.30
32.24
172 048
MTF Turquoise
1 000
33.03
33.34
32.12
33 030
MTF Aquis
1 738
33.01
33.30
32.22
57 371
30 November 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 050
33.50
33.72
33.24
269 675
MTF CBOE
4 705
33.50
33.70
33.24
157 618
MTF Turquoise
1 015
33.52
33.70
33.26
34 023
MTF Aquis
1 686
33.51
33.70
33.26
56 498
Total
77 708
32.60
33.72
31.62
2 533 580
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 554 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
24 November 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
25 November 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
28 November 2022
2 000
32.12
32.30
32.00
64 240
29 November 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
30 November 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
2 000
—
—
—
64 240
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
24 November 2022
3 600
31.89
32.20
31.70
114 804
25 November 2022
3 000
32.34
32.46
32.10
97 020
28 November 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
29 November 2022
5 000
32.84
33.28
32.20
164 200
30 November 2022
1 954
33.57
33.80
33.36
65 596
Total
13 554
—
—
—
441 620
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 66 885 shares.
On 30 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 166 151 own shares, or 7.06% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
