U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,075.00
    -6.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,378.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,030.50
    -32.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.20
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.10
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0523
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.84
    -0.74 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5980
    -0.7080 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,968.52
    -116.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.06
    -4.09 (-1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.50
    -30.99 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 77 708 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

24 November 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 186

31.98

32.24

31.62

261 788

 

MTF CBOE

4 458

32.00

32.20

31.68

142 656

 

MTF Turquoise

772

32.01

32.18

31.84

24 712

 

MTF Aquis

1 581

31.99

32.20

31.70

50 576

25 November 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 141

32.30

32.56

31.84

262 954

 

MTF CBOE

4 886

32.30

32.52

31.88

157 818

 

MTF Turquoise

887

32.30

32.52

31.94

28 650

 

MTF Aquis

1 568

32.32

32.52

31.88

50 678

28 November 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 043

32.18

32.40

32.04

258 824

 

MTF CBOE

5 148

32.15

32.44

32.00

165 508

 

MTF Turquoise

946

32.18

32.34

32.02

30 442

 

MTF Aquis

1 174

32.21

32.44

32.02

37 815

29 November 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 512

33.00

33.32

32.20

280 896

 

MTF CBOE

5 212

33.01

33.30

32.24

172 048

 

MTF Turquoise

1 000

33.03

33.34

32.12

33 030

 

MTF Aquis

1 738

33.01

33.30

32.22

57 371

30 November 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 050

33.50

33.72

33.24

269 675

 

MTF CBOE

4 705

33.50

33.70

33.24

157 618

 

MTF Turquoise

1 015

33.52

33.70

33.26

34 023

 

MTF Aquis

1 686

33.51

33.70

33.26

56 498

Total

 

77 708

32.60

33.72

31.62

2 533 580

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 554 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

24 November 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

25 November 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

28 November 2022

2 000

32.12

32.30

32.00

64 240

29 November 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

30 November 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

2 000

64 240


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

24 November 2022

3 600

31.89

32.20

31.70

114 804

25 November 2022

3 000

32.34

32.46

32.10

97 020

28 November 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

29 November 2022

5 000

32.84

33.28

32.20

164 200

30 November 2022

1 954

33.57

33.80

33.36

65 596

Total

13 554

441 620

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 66 885 shares.

On 30 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 166 151 own shares, or 7.06% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories