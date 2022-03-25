Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 March 2022 to 23 March 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 109 343 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 18 March 2022 and 23 March 2022:
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
18 March 2022
Euronext Brussels
16 043
35.74
36.12
35.44
573 314
MTF CBOE
3 915
35.74
36.00
35.58
139 919
MTF Aquis
1 784
35.73
35.98
35.66
63 738
MTF Turquoise
958
35.70
35.84
35.54
34 196
21 March 2022
Euronext Brussels
16 502
36.22
36.76
35.90
597 660
MTF CBOE
5 899
36.25
36.70
35.90
213 812
MTF Aquis
2 126
36.29
36.74
36.02
77 161
MTF Turquoise
716
36.26
36.64
36.04
25 963
22 March 2022
Euronext Brussels
17 100
37.14
37.46
36.86
635 055
MTF CBOE
9 300
37.04
37.42
36.96
344 487
MTF Aquis
2 300
37.08
37.36
37.00
85 277
MTF Turquoise
2 100
37.01
37.14
36.98
77 711
23 March 2022
Euronext Brussels
16 900
36.62
37.12
36.26
618 800
MTF CBOE
9 300
36.52
37.00
36.28
339 610
MTF Aquis
2 300
36.59
36.80
36.28
84 157
MTF Turquoise
2 100
36.48
36.98
36.26
76 612
Total
109 343
36.47
37.46
35.44
3 987 471
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 700 shares during the period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 23 770 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
17 March 2022
6 000
34.65
34.78
34.50
207 900
18 March 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
21 March 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
22 March 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
23 March 2022
5 700
36.47
36.80
36.38
207 879
Total
11 700
-
-
-
415 779
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
17 March 2022
3 970
35.41
35.58
35.30
140 578
18 March 2022
6 000
35.86
36.14
35.62
215 160
21 March 2022
8 300
36.14
36.70
35.80
299 962
22 March 2022
4 746
37.13
37.46
36.80
176 219
23 March 2022
754
37.13
37.18
37.10
27 996
Total
23 770
-
-
-
859 915
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 62 497 shares.
On 23 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 993 090 own shares, or 4.95 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment