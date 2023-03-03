U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·3 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

        

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 15 247 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price
paid (€)

Lowest Price
paid (€)

Total
Amount (€)

23 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

 

MTF CBOE

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

24 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

 

MTF CBOE

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

27 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

 

MTF CBOE

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

28 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

 

MTF CBOE

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

1 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

7 988

43.54

43.94

42.68

347 798

 

MTF CBOE

4 548

43.55

44.00

42.78

198 065

 

MTF Turquoise

827

43.59

43.98

42.80

36 049

 

MTF Aquis

1 884

43.58

44.00

42.82

82 105

Total

 

15 247

43.55

44.00

42.68

664 017

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 share during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 12 829 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

23 February 2023

1

40.32

40.32

40.32

40

24 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

27 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

28 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

1 March 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

1

 

 

 

40


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

23 February 2023

9 529

40.72

41.40

40.32

388 021

24 February 2023

1 200

41.63

41.80

41.50

49 956

27 February 2023

200

41.80

41.80

41.80

8 360

28 February 2023

600

41.97

42.00

41.90

25 182

1 March 2023

1 300

43.22

43.98

42.30

56 186

Total

12 829

 

 

 

527 705

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 536 shares.

On 1 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 674 251 own shares, or 4.69% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


