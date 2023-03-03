Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 15 247 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price
Lowest Price
Total
23 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
—
—
—
—
—
MTF CBOE
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
24 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
—
—
—
—
—
MTF CBOE
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
27 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
—
—
—
—
—
MTF CBOE
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
28 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
—
—
—
—
—
MTF CBOE
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
1 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
7 988
43.54
43.94
42.68
347 798
MTF CBOE
4 548
43.55
44.00
42.78
198 065
MTF Turquoise
827
43.59
43.98
42.80
36 049
MTF Aquis
1 884
43.58
44.00
42.82
82 105
Total
15 247
43.55
44.00
42.68
664 017
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 share during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 12 829 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
23 February 2023
1
40.32
40.32
40.32
40
24 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
27 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
28 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
1 March 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
1
40
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
23 February 2023
9 529
40.72
41.40
40.32
388 021
24 February 2023
1 200
41.63
41.80
41.50
49 956
27 February 2023
200
41.80
41.80
41.80
8 360
28 February 2023
600
41.97
42.00
41.90
25 182
1 March 2023
1 300
43.22
43.98
42.30
56 186
Total
12 829
527 705
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 536 shares.
On 1 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 674 251 own shares, or 4.69% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
