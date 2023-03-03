Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 1 March 202 3 , Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 15 247 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 23 February 2023 Euronext Brussels — — — — — MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 24 February 2023 Euronext Brussels — — — — — MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 27 February 2023 Euronext Brussels — — — — — MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 28 February 2023 Euronext Brussels — — — — — MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 1 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 988 43.54 43.94 42.68 347 798 MTF CBOE 4 548 43.55 44.00 42.78 198 065 MTF Turquoise 827 43.59 43.98 42.80 36 049 MTF Aquis 1 884 43.58 44.00 42.82 82 105 Total 15 247 43.55 44.00 42.68 664 017

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 share during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 12 829 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 February 2023 to 1 March 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 February 2023 1 40.32 40.32 40.32 40 24 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 28 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 1 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 40





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 February 2023 9 529 40.72 41.40 40.32 388 021 24 February 2023 1 200 41.63 41.80 41.50 49 956 27 February 2023 200 41.80 41.80 41.80 8 360 28 February 2023 600 41.97 42.00 41.90 25 182 1 March 2023 1 300 43.22 43.98 42.30 56 186 Total 12 829 527 705

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 536 shares.

On 1 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 674 251 own shares, or 4.69% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

