Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·3 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the fourth tranche of € 30 million started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 November 2022 to 23 November 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 639 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 18 November 2022 to 23 November 2022:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

18 November 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 834

30.93

31.24

29.98

273 236

 

MTF CBOE

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

21 November 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 300

31.07

31.36

30.82

288 951

 

MTF CBOE

873

30.95

30.96

30.92

27 019

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

1 005

31.00

31.00

31.00

31 155

22 November 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 049

31.18

31.46

30.90

250 968

 

MTF CBOE

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

23 November 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 711

31.51

31.68

31.32

274 484

 

MTF CBOE

3 877

31.54

31.66

31.28

122 281

 

MTF Turquoise

665

31.55

31.66

31.36

20 981

 

MTF Aquis

1 325

31.53

31.64

31.32

41 777

Total

 

42 639

31.21

31.68

29.98

1 330 852

As announced on 25 February 2022, 29 July 2022 and 18 November 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 846 shares during the period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 201 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

17 November 2022

2 645

30.89

31.00

30.80

81 704

18 November 2022

2 100

30.20

30.26

30.00

63 420

21 November 2022

2 700

30.99

31.10

30.90

83 673

22 November 2022

1

30.98

30.98

30.98

31

23 November 2022

1 400

31.37

31.40

31.30

43 918

Total

8 846

272 746


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

17 November 2022

800

31.35

31.40

31.30

25 080

18 November 2022

1 400

31.07

31.20

31.00

43 498

21 November 2022

500

31.30

31.30

31.30

15 650

22 November 2022

4 206

31.43

31.60

30.98

132 195

23 November 2022

295

31.60

31.60

31.60

9 322

Total

7 201

225 745

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 439 shares.

On 23 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 099 997 own shares, or 6.95% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


