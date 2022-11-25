Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the fourth tranche of € 30 million started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 November 2022 to 23 November 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 639 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 18 November 2022 to 23 November 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
18 November 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 834
30.93
31.24
29.98
273 236
MTF CBOE
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
21 November 2022
Euronext Brussels
9 300
31.07
31.36
30.82
288 951
MTF CBOE
873
30.95
30.96
30.92
27 019
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
1 005
31.00
31.00
31.00
31 155
22 November 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 049
31.18
31.46
30.90
250 968
MTF CBOE
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
23 November 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 711
31.51
31.68
31.32
274 484
MTF CBOE
3 877
31.54
31.66
31.28
122 281
MTF Turquoise
665
31.55
31.66
31.36
20 981
MTF Aquis
1 325
31.53
31.64
31.32
41 777
Total
42 639
31.21
31.68
29.98
1 330 852
As announced on 25 February 2022, 29 July 2022 and 18 November 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 846 shares during the period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 201 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
17 November 2022
2 645
30.89
31.00
30.80
81 704
18 November 2022
2 100
30.20
30.26
30.00
63 420
21 November 2022
2 700
30.99
31.10
30.90
83 673
22 November 2022
1
30.98
30.98
30.98
31
23 November 2022
1 400
31.37
31.40
31.30
43 918
Total
8 846
—
—
—
272 746
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
17 November 2022
800
31.35
31.40
31.30
25 080
18 November 2022
1 400
31.07
31.20
31.00
43 498
21 November 2022
500
31.30
31.30
31.30
15 650
22 November 2022
4 206
31.43
31.60
30.98
132 195
23 November 2022
295
31.60
31.60
31.60
9 322
Total
7 201
—
—
—
225 745
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 439 shares.
On 23 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 099 997 own shares, or 6.95% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
