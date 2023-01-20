U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·3 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 728 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

12 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

5 397

39.04

39.28

38.66

210 699

 

MTF CBOE

2 250

39.05

39.24

38.78

87 863

 

MTF Turquoise

939

39.07

39.44

38.68

36 687

 

MTF Aquis

1 729

39.06

39.26

38.76

67 535

13 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

6 910

39.10

39.24

38.84

270 181

 

MTF CBOE

2 946

39.11

39.22

38.90

115 218

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

16 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

4 962

39.02

39.26

38.72

193 617

 

MTF CBOE

4 022

38.98

39.28

38.66

156 778

 

MTF Turquoise

0

0

 

MTF Aquis

0

0

17 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

6 152

39.30

39.48

39.04

241 774

 

MTF CBOE

3 748

39.32

39.48

39.02

147 371

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

18 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

4 936

39.20

39.46

38.72

193 491

 

MTF CBOE

3 737

39.20

39.48

38.72

146 490

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

Total

 

47 728

39.13

39.48

38.66

1 867 704

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 800 shares during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 122 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

12 January 2023

800

38.90

39.00

38.80

31 120

13 January 2023

1 600

38.94

39.00

38.90

62 304

16 January 2023

1 200

38.80

38.90

38.70

46 560

17 January 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

18 January 2023

1 200

38.90

39.00

38.80

46 680

Total

4 800

186 664


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

12 January 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

13 January 2023

400

39.20

39.20

39.20

15 680

16 January 2023

400

39.20

39.20

39.20

15 680

17 January 2023

800

39.35

39.40

39.30

31 480

18 January 2023

2 522

39.43

39.70

39.20

99 442

Total

4 122

162 282

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 836 shares.

On 18 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 515 383 own shares, or 7.65% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


