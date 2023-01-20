Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 728 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
12 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
5 397
39.04
39.28
38.66
210 699
MTF CBOE
2 250
39.05
39.24
38.78
87 863
MTF Turquoise
939
39.07
39.44
38.68
36 687
MTF Aquis
1 729
39.06
39.26
38.76
67 535
13 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
6 910
39.10
39.24
38.84
270 181
MTF CBOE
2 946
39.11
39.22
38.90
115 218
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
16 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
4 962
39.02
39.26
38.72
193 617
MTF CBOE
4 022
38.98
39.28
38.66
156 778
MTF Turquoise
0
—
—
—
0
MTF Aquis
0
—
—
—
0
17 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
6 152
39.30
39.48
39.04
241 774
MTF CBOE
3 748
39.32
39.48
39.02
147 371
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
18 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
4 936
39.20
39.46
38.72
193 491
MTF CBOE
3 737
39.20
39.48
38.72
146 490
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
Total
47 728
39.13
39.48
38.66
1 867 704
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 800 shares during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 122 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
12 January 2023
800
38.90
39.00
38.80
31 120
13 January 2023
1 600
38.94
39.00
38.90
62 304
16 January 2023
1 200
38.80
38.90
38.70
46 560
17 January 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
18 January 2023
1 200
38.90
39.00
38.80
46 680
Total
4 800
—
—
—
186 664
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
12 January 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
13 January 2023
400
39.20
39.20
39.20
15 680
16 January 2023
400
39.20
39.20
39.20
15 680
17 January 2023
800
39.35
39.40
39.30
31 480
18 January 2023
2 522
39.43
39.70
39.20
99 442
Total
4 122
—
—
—
162 282
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 836 shares.
On 18 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 515 383 own shares, or 7.65% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
