Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 72 968 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
15 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
9 402
35.06
35.36
34.88
329 634
MTF CBOE
7 339
35.08
35.38
34.88
257 452
MTF Turquoise
1 107
35.02
35.36
34.88
38 767
MTF Aquis
2 009
35.11
35.36
34.86
70 536
16 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
9 111
35.00
35.14
34.68
318 885
MTF CBOE
7 771
35.01
35.16
34.80
272 063
MTF Turquoise
1 097
35.01
35.14
34.80
38 406
MTF Aquis
2 034
35.01
35.14
34.80
71 210
19 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
7 194
35.21
35.30
35.08
253 301
MTF CBOE
5 827
35.22
35.32
35.10
205 227
MTF Turquoise
801
35.22
35.30
35.12
28 211
MTF Aquis
1 958
35.21
35.30
35.12
68 941
20 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
9 055
35.26
35.40
35.06
319 279
MTF CBOE
2 842
35.24
35.40
35.02
100 152
MTF Turquoise
236
35.28
35.40
35.20
8 326
MTF Aquis
1 930
35.36
35.40
35.10
68 245
21 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
2 172
35.42
35.56
35.26
76 932
MTF CBOE
648
35.34
35.58
35.28
22 900
MTF Turquoise
190
35.43
35.52
35.26
6 732
MTF Aquis
245
35.33
35.40
35.28
8 656
Total
72 968
35.14
35.58
34.68
2 563 855
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 057 shares during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
15 December 2022
3 000
34.96
35.00
34.86
104 880
16 December 2022
800
34.75
34.80
34.70
27 800
19 December 2022
400
34.90
34.90
34.90
13 960
20 December 2022
857
34.99
35.00
34.80
29 986
21 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
5 057
—
—
—
176 626
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
15 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
16 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
19 December 2022
800
35.25
35.30
35.20
28 200
20 December 2022
400
35.50
35.50
35.50
14 200
21 December 2022
1 400
35.63
35.70
35.50
49 882
Total
2 600
—
—
—
92 282
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 62 762 shares.
On 21 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 332 792 own shares, or 7.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
