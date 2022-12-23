U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 72 968 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

15 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 402

35.06

35.36

34.88

329 634

 

MTF CBOE

7 339

35.08

35.38

34.88

257 452

 

MTF Turquoise

1 107

35.02

35.36

34.88

38 767

 

MTF Aquis

2 009

35.11

35.36

34.86

70 536

16 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 111

35.00

35.14

34.68

318 885

 

MTF CBOE

7 771

35.01

35.16

34.80

272 063

 

MTF Turquoise

1 097

35.01

35.14

34.80

38 406

 

MTF Aquis

2 034

35.01

35.14

34.80

71 210

19 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

7 194

35.21

35.30

35.08

253 301

 

MTF CBOE

5 827

35.22

35.32

35.10

205 227

 

MTF Turquoise

801

35.22

35.30

35.12

28 211

 

MTF Aquis

1 958

35.21

35.30

35.12

68 941

20 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 055

35.26

35.40

35.06

319 279

 

MTF CBOE

2 842

35.24

35.40

35.02

100 152

 

MTF Turquoise

236

35.28

35.40

35.20

8 326

 

MTF Aquis

1 930

35.36

35.40

35.10

68 245

21 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

2 172

35.42

35.56

35.26

76 932

 

MTF CBOE

648

35.34

35.58

35.28

22 900

 

MTF Turquoise

190

35.43

35.52

35.26

6 732

 

MTF Aquis

245

35.33

35.40

35.28

8 656

Total

 

72 968

35.14

35.58

34.68

2 563 855

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 057 shares during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

15 December 2022

3 000

34.96

35.00

34.86

104 880

16 December 2022

800

34.75

34.80

34.70

27 800

19 December 2022

400

34.90

34.90

34.90

13 960

20 December 2022

857

34.99

35.00

34.80

29 986

21 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

5 057

176 626


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

15 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

16 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

19 December 2022

800

35.25

35.30

35.20

28 200

20 December 2022

400

35.50

35.50

35.50

14 200

21 December 2022

1 400

35.63

35.70

35.50

49 882

Total

2 600

92 282

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 62 762 shares.

On 21 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 332 792 own shares, or 7.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


