Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022 , Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022 .



Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 72 968 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 15 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 402 35.06 35.36 34.88 329 634 MTF CBOE 7 339 35.08 35.38 34.88 257 452 MTF Turquoise 1 107 35.02 35.36 34.88 38 767 MTF Aquis 2 009 35.11 35.36 34.86 70 536 16 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 111 35.00 35.14 34.68 318 885 MTF CBOE 7 771 35.01 35.16 34.80 272 063 MTF Turquoise 1 097 35.01 35.14 34.80 38 406 MTF Aquis 2 034 35.01 35.14 34.80 71 210 19 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 194 35.21 35.30 35.08 253 301 MTF CBOE 5 827 35.22 35.32 35.10 205 227 MTF Turquoise 801 35.22 35.30 35.12 28 211 MTF Aquis 1 958 35.21 35.30 35.12 68 941 20 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 055 35.26 35.40 35.06 319 279 MTF CBOE 2 842 35.24 35.40 35.02 100 152 MTF Turquoise 236 35.28 35.40 35.20 8 326 MTF Aquis 1 930 35.36 35.40 35.10 68 245 21 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 2 172 35.42 35.56 35.26 76 932 MTF CBOE 648 35.34 35.58 35.28 22 900 MTF Turquoise 190 35.43 35.52 35.26 6 732 MTF Aquis 245 35.33 35.40 35.28 8 656 Total 72 968 35.14 35.58 34.68 2 563 855

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 057 shares during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

Story continues

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 15 December 2022 3 000 34.96 35.00 34.86 104 880 16 December 2022 800 34.75 34.80 34.70 27 800 19 December 2022 400 34.90 34.90 34.90 13 960 20 December 2022 857 34.99 35.00 34.80 29 986 21 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 5 057 — — — 176 626





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 15 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 December 2022 800 35.25 35.30 35.20 28 200 20 December 2022 400 35.50 35.50 35.50 14 200 21 December 2022 1 400 35.63 35.70 35.50 49 882 Total 2 600 — — — 92 282

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 62 762 shares.

On 21 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 332 792 own shares, or 7.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment



