Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 309 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price
Lowest Price
Total
26 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
4 188
38.69
38.84
38.32
162 034
MTF CBOE
3 732
38.69
38.84
38.34
144 391
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
27 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
7 442
39.32
39.58
39.00
292 619
MTF CBOE
4 195
39.36
39.52
39.02
165 115
MTF Turquoise
457
39.13
39.32
39.00
17 882
MTF Aquis
1 429
39.33
39.58
39.02
56 203
30 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
9 004
39.04
39.34
38.82
351 516
MTF CBOE
5 236
39.04
39.32
38.86
204 413
MTF Turquoise
945
38.99
39.34
38.90
36 846
MTF Aquis
849
39.09
39.38
38.90
33 187
31 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
8 026
38.61
38.84
38.32
309 884
MTF CBOE
4 737
38.59
38.78
38.34
182 801
MTF Turquoise
840
38.61
38.78
38.40
32 432
MTF Aquis
1 590
38.62
38.84
38.34
61 406
1 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
8 861
38.98
39.18
38.70
345 402
MTF CBOE
5 080
38.99
39.16
38.76
198 069
MTF Turquoise
917
38.98
39.14
38.74
35 745
MTF Aquis
1 781
39.00
39.20
38.76
69 459
Total
69 309
38.95
39.58
38.46
2 699 404
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
26 January 2023
400
38.40
38.40
38.40
15 360
27 January 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
30 January 2023
1 200
39.00
39.20
38.80
46 800
31 January 2023
1 600
38.58
38.70
38.40
61 728
1 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
3 200
—
—
—
123 888
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
26 January 2023
1 200
38.95
39.00
38.92
46 740
27 January 2023
3 200
39.32
39.50
39.20
125 824
30 January 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
31 January 2023
400
38.80
38.80
38.80
15 520
1 February 2023
1 200
39.00
39.20
38.80
46 800
Total
6 000
—
—
—
234 884
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 636 shares.
On 1 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 642 788 own shares, or 7.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
