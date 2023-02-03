U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert


Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 309 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price
paid (€)

Lowest Price
paid (€)

Total
Amount (€)

26 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

4 188

38.69

38.84

38.32

162 034

 

MTF CBOE

3 732

38.69

38.84

38.34

144 391

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

27 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

7 442

39.32

39.58

39.00

292 619

 

MTF CBOE

4 195

39.36

39.52

39.02

165 115

 

MTF Turquoise

457

39.13

39.32

39.00

17 882

 

MTF Aquis

1 429

39.33

39.58

39.02

56 203

30 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

9 004

39.04

39.34

38.82

351 516

 

MTF CBOE

5 236

39.04

39.32

38.86

204 413

 

MTF Turquoise

945

38.99

39.34

38.90

36 846

 

MTF Aquis

849

39.09

39.38

38.90

33 187

31 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

8 026

38.61

38.84

38.32

309 884

 

MTF CBOE

4 737

38.59

38.78

38.34

182 801

 

MTF Turquoise

840

38.61

38.78

38.40

32 432

 

MTF Aquis

1 590

38.62

38.84

38.34

61 406

1 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

8 861

38.98

39.18

38.70

345 402

 

MTF CBOE

5 080

38.99

39.16

38.76

198 069

 

MTF Turquoise

917

38.98

39.14

38.74

35 745

 

MTF Aquis

1 781

39.00

39.20

38.76

69 459

Total

 

69 309

38.95

39.58

38.46

2 699 404

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 January 2023 to 1 February 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

26 January 2023

400

38.40

38.40

38.40

15 360

27 January 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

30 January 2023

1 200

39.00

39.20

38.80

46 800

31 January 2023

1 600

38.58

38.70

38.40

61 728

1 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

3 200

123 888


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

26 January 2023

1 200

38.95

39.00

38.92

46 740

27 January 2023

3 200

39.32

39.50

39.20

125 824

30 January 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

31 January 2023

400

38.80

38.80

38.80

15 520

1 February 2023

1 200

39.00

39.20

38.80

46 800

Total

6 000

234 884

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 636 shares.

On 1 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 642 788 own shares, or 7.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


