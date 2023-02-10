U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

·4 min read
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 77 132 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price
paid (€)

Lowest Price
paid (€)

Total
Amount (€)

2 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

6 685

39.40

39.66

38.86

263 389

 

MTF CBOE

4 086

39.42

39.66

38.94

161 070

 

MTF Turquoise

734

39.41

39.62

39.08

28 927

 

MTF Aquis

1 485

39.42

39.66

38.86

58 539

3 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

7 377

39.96

40.36

39.30

294 785

 

MTF CBOE

4 472

40.01

40.36

39.54

178 925

 

MTF Turquoise

879

40.02

40.36

39.30

35 178

 

MTF Aquis

1 667

40.01

40.36

39.52

66 697

6 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

8 708

39.90

40.12

39.58

347 449

 

MTF CBOE

5 163

39.90

40.12

39.58

206 004

 

MTF Turquoise

1 023

39.92

40.10

39.72

40 838

 

MTF Aquis

1 931

39.91

40.12

39.62

77 066

7 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

8 511

40.03

40.20

39.74

340 695

 

MTF CBOE

5 167

40.02

40.16

39.72

206 783

 

MTF Turquoise

1 007

40.04

40.16

39.86

40 320

 

MTF Aquis

1 935

40.03

40.20

39.74

77 458

8 February 2023

Euronext Brussels

8 394

39.86

40.04

39.68

334 585

 

MTF CBOE

5 009

39.88

40.06

39.66

199 759

 

MTF Turquoise

998

39.85

40.08

39.66

39 770

 

MTF Aquis

1 901

39.87

40.04

39.62

75 793

Total

 

77 132

39.85

40.36

38.86

3 074 030

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 600 shares during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

2 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

3 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

6 February 2023

400

39.80

39.80

39.80

15 920

7 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

8 February 2023

1 200

39.73

39.80

39.60

47 676

Total

1 600

63 596


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

2 February 2023

3 000

39.49

39.64

39.20

0

3 February 2023

3 100

39.93

40.40

39.64

123 783

6 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

7 February 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

8 February 2023

400

40.00

40.00

40.00

16 000

Total

6 500

139 783

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 736 shares.

On 8 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 715 020 own shares, or 7.99% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


