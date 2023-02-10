Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 77 132 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price
Lowest Price
Total
2 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
6 685
39.40
39.66
38.86
263 389
MTF CBOE
4 086
39.42
39.66
38.94
161 070
MTF Turquoise
734
39.41
39.62
39.08
28 927
MTF Aquis
1 485
39.42
39.66
38.86
58 539
3 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
7 377
39.96
40.36
39.30
294 785
MTF CBOE
4 472
40.01
40.36
39.54
178 925
MTF Turquoise
879
40.02
40.36
39.30
35 178
MTF Aquis
1 667
40.01
40.36
39.52
66 697
6 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
8 708
39.90
40.12
39.58
347 449
MTF CBOE
5 163
39.90
40.12
39.58
206 004
MTF Turquoise
1 023
39.92
40.10
39.72
40 838
MTF Aquis
1 931
39.91
40.12
39.62
77 066
7 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
8 511
40.03
40.20
39.74
340 695
MTF CBOE
5 167
40.02
40.16
39.72
206 783
MTF Turquoise
1 007
40.04
40.16
39.86
40 320
MTF Aquis
1 935
40.03
40.20
39.74
77 458
8 February 2023
Euronext Brussels
8 394
39.86
40.04
39.68
334 585
MTF CBOE
5 009
39.88
40.06
39.66
199 759
MTF Turquoise
998
39.85
40.08
39.66
39 770
MTF Aquis
1 901
39.87
40.04
39.62
75 793
Total
77 132
39.85
40.36
38.86
3 074 030
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 600 shares during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
2 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
3 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
6 February 2023
400
39.80
39.80
39.80
15 920
7 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
8 February 2023
1 200
39.73
39.80
39.60
47 676
Total
1 600
—
—
—
63 596
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
2 February 2023
3 000
39.49
39.64
39.20
0
3 February 2023
3 100
39.93
40.40
39.64
123 783
6 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
7 February 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
8 February 2023
400
40.00
40.00
40.00
16 000
Total
6 500
—
—
—
139 783
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 736 shares.
On 8 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 715 020 own shares, or 7.99% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
