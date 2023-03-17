U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

   

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 114 559 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price
paid (€)

Lowest Price
paid (€)

Total
Amount (€)

9 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

10 633

44.82

45.18

44.50

476 571

 

MTF CBOE

6 456

44.82

45.18

44.54

289 358

 

MTF Turquoise

1 085

44.82

45.18

44.50

48 630

 

MTF Aquis

2 567

44.82

45.20

44.50

115 053

10 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

11 386

42.81

43.56

42.40

487 435

 

MTF CBOE

6 917

42.81

43.42

42.42

296 117

 

MTF Turquoise

1 098

42.83

43.42

42.46

47 027

 

MTF Aquis

2 612

42.85

43.46

42.40

111 924

13 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

11 645

40.72

42.60

39.96

474 184

 

MTF CBOE

7 071

40.62

42.34

40.04

287 224

 

MTF Turquoise

1 199

40.60

42.34

40.06

48 679

 

MTF Aquis

2 687

40.62

42.34

40.04

109 146

14 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

11 686

41.25

41.56

40.64

482 048

 

MTF CBOE

7 918

41.27

41.50

40.66

326 776

 

MTF Turquoise

1 248

41.25

41.50

40.64

51 480

 

MTF Aquis

2 847

41.28

41.54

40.64

117 524

15 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

12 763

40.41

41.60

39.72

515 753

 

MTF CBOE

8 402

40.39

41.58

39.86

339 357

 

MTF Turquoise

1 324

40.36

41.58

39.86

53 437

 

MTF Aquis

3 015

40.41

41.58

39.90

121 836

Total

 

114 559

41.90

45.20

39.72

4 799 559

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 22 762 shares during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

9 March 2023

2 400

44.69

44.90

44.50

107 256

10 March 2023

3 872

43.49

43.68

42.40

168 393

13 March 2023

9 490

40.73

42.38

39.90

386 528

14 March 2023

400

40.44

40.44

40.44

16 176

15 March 2023

6 600

40.11

41.20

39.50

264 726

Total

22 762

 

 

 

943 079


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

9 March 2023

400

45.20

45.20

45.20

18 080

10 March 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

13 March 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

14 March 2023

2 200

41.26

41.40

40.90

90 772

15 March 2023

1 000

41.55

41.60

41.50

41 550

Total

3 600

 

 

 

150 402

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 46 500 shares.

On 15 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 543 312 own shares, or 4.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


