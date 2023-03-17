Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 114 559 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price
Lowest Price
Total
9 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
10 633
44.82
45.18
44.50
476 571
MTF CBOE
6 456
44.82
45.18
44.54
289 358
MTF Turquoise
1 085
44.82
45.18
44.50
48 630
MTF Aquis
2 567
44.82
45.20
44.50
115 053
10 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
11 386
42.81
43.56
42.40
487 435
MTF CBOE
6 917
42.81
43.42
42.42
296 117
MTF Turquoise
1 098
42.83
43.42
42.46
47 027
MTF Aquis
2 612
42.85
43.46
42.40
111 924
13 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
11 645
40.72
42.60
39.96
474 184
MTF CBOE
7 071
40.62
42.34
40.04
287 224
MTF Turquoise
1 199
40.60
42.34
40.06
48 679
MTF Aquis
2 687
40.62
42.34
40.04
109 146
14 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
11 686
41.25
41.56
40.64
482 048
MTF CBOE
7 918
41.27
41.50
40.66
326 776
MTF Turquoise
1 248
41.25
41.50
40.64
51 480
MTF Aquis
2 847
41.28
41.54
40.64
117 524
15 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
12 763
40.41
41.60
39.72
515 753
MTF CBOE
8 402
40.39
41.58
39.86
339 357
MTF Turquoise
1 324
40.36
41.58
39.86
53 437
MTF Aquis
3 015
40.41
41.58
39.90
121 836
Total
114 559
41.90
45.20
39.72
4 799 559
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 22 762 shares during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 March 2023 to 15 March 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
9 March 2023
2 400
44.69
44.90
44.50
107 256
10 March 2023
3 872
43.49
43.68
42.40
168 393
13 March 2023
9 490
40.73
42.38
39.90
386 528
14 March 2023
400
40.44
40.44
40.44
16 176
15 March 2023
6 600
40.11
41.20
39.50
264 726
Total
22 762
943 079
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
9 March 2023
400
45.20
45.20
45.20
18 080
10 March 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
13 March 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
14 March 2023
2 200
41.26
41.40
40.90
90 772
15 March 2023
1 000
41.55
41.60
41.50
41 550
Total
3 600
150 402
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 46 500 shares.
On 15 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 543 312 own shares, or 4.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
