Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 82 708 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

1 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 038

33.69

34.42

33.22

304 490

 

MTF CBOE

5 928

33.71

34.36

33.32

199 833

 

MTF Turquoise

1 218

33.71

34.36

33.20

41 059

 

MTF Aquis

1 875

33.67

34.36

33.24

63 131

2 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 189

33.65

33.88

33.18

275 560

 

MTF CBOE

6 130

33.64

33.88

33.18

206 213

 

MTF Turquoise

1 170

33.68

33.88

33.52

39 406

 

MTF Aquis

1 751

33.65

33.88

33.22

58 921

5 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 268

33.98

34.24

33.70

280 947

 

MTF CBOE

6 439

34.00

34.24

33.76

218 926

 

MTF Turquoise

915

33.98

34.24

33.78

31 092

 

MTF Aquis

1 860

34.01

34.20

33.80

63 259

6 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

7 977

33.83

33.96

33.64

269 862

 

MTF CBOE

6 111

33.84

33.94

33.64

206 796

 

MTF Turquoise

804

33.85

33.98

33.70

27 215

 

MTF Aquis

1 740

33.83

33.96

33.68

58 864

7 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

6 320

33.91

34.04

33.66

214 311

 

MTF CBOE

4 974

33.92

34.08

33.66

168 718

 

MTF Turquoise

636

33.91

34.00

33.68

21 567

 

MTF Aquis

1 365

33.92

34.04

33.70

46 301

Total

 

82 708

33.81

34.42

33.18

2 796 471

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 017 shares during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 046 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

1 December 2022

2 125

33.38

33.60

33.20

70 933

2 December 2022

400

33.12

33.12

33.12

13 248

5 December 2022

1 500

33.64

33.64

33.64

50 460

6 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

7 December 2022

992

33.72

33.80

33.60

33 450

Total

5 017

168 091


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

1 December 2022

1 646

34.06

34.20

34.02

56 063

2 December 2022

1 700

33.78

33.90

33.60

57 426

5 December 2022

1 300

34.05

34.20

33.90

44 265

6 December 2022

1 203

33.83

34.00

33.80

40 697

7 December 2022

1 197

33.90

34.00

33.80

40 578

Total

7 046

239 030

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 64 856 shares.

On 7 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 246 830 own shares, or 7.20% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

