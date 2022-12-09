Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 82 708 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
1 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
9 038
33.69
34.42
33.22
304 490
MTF CBOE
5 928
33.71
34.36
33.32
199 833
MTF Turquoise
1 218
33.71
34.36
33.20
41 059
MTF Aquis
1 875
33.67
34.36
33.24
63 131
2 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 189
33.65
33.88
33.18
275 560
MTF CBOE
6 130
33.64
33.88
33.18
206 213
MTF Turquoise
1 170
33.68
33.88
33.52
39 406
MTF Aquis
1 751
33.65
33.88
33.22
58 921
5 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 268
33.98
34.24
33.70
280 947
MTF CBOE
6 439
34.00
34.24
33.76
218 926
MTF Turquoise
915
33.98
34.24
33.78
31 092
MTF Aquis
1 860
34.01
34.20
33.80
63 259
6 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
7 977
33.83
33.96
33.64
269 862
MTF CBOE
6 111
33.84
33.94
33.64
206 796
MTF Turquoise
804
33.85
33.98
33.70
27 215
MTF Aquis
1 740
33.83
33.96
33.68
58 864
7 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
6 320
33.91
34.04
33.66
214 311
MTF CBOE
4 974
33.92
34.08
33.66
168 718
MTF Turquoise
636
33.91
34.00
33.68
21 567
MTF Aquis
1 365
33.92
34.04
33.70
46 301
Total
82 708
33.81
34.42
33.18
2 796 471
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 017 shares during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 046 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
1 December 2022
2 125
33.38
33.60
33.20
70 933
2 December 2022
400
33.12
33.12
33.12
13 248
5 December 2022
1 500
33.64
33.64
33.64
50 460
6 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
7 December 2022
992
33.72
33.80
33.60
33 450
Total
5 017
—
—
—
168 091
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
1 December 2022
1 646
34.06
34.20
34.02
56 063
2 December 2022
1 700
33.78
33.90
33.60
57 426
5 December 2022
1 300
34.05
34.20
33.90
44 265
6 December 2022
1 203
33.83
34.00
33.80
40 697
7 December 2022
1 197
33.90
34.00
33.80
40 578
Total
7 046
—
—
—
239 030
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 64 856 shares.
On 7 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 246 830 own shares, or 7.20% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment