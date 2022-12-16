U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 87 038 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

8 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 102

34.18

34.42

33.88

276 926

 

MTF CBOE

6 417

34.18

34.38

33.86

219 333

 

MTF Turquoise

830

34.19

34.38

33.94

28 378

 

MTF Aquis

1 630

34.19

34.38

33.94

55 730

9 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

7 435

34.92

35.26

34.44

259 630

 

MTF CBOE

6 171

34.92

35.24

34.44

215 491

 

MTF Turquoise

817

34.99

35.22

34.54

28 587

 

MTF Aquis

1 544

34.92

35.26

34.48

53 916

12 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 700

34.99

35.14

34.66

304 413

 

MTF CBOE

6 840

34.98

35.14

34.66

239 263

 

MTF Turquoise

923

35.00

35.14

34.76

32 305

 

MTF Aquis

1 740

35.00

35.14

34.68

60 900

13 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 552

35.75

36.16

35.06

305 734

 

MTF CBOE

6 586

35.78

36.16

35.10

235 647

 

MTF Turquoise

927

35.76

36.12

35.16

33 150

 

MTF Aquis

1 742

35.76

36.14

35.20

62 294

14 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 790

35.23

35.60

35.06

309 672

 

MTF CBOE

6 636

35.25

35.58

35.04

233 919

 

MTF Turquoise

813

35.25

35.58

35.06

28 658

 

MTF Aquis

1 843

35.27

35.66

35.04

65 003

Total

 

87 038

35.03

36.16

33.86

3 048 949

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 706 shares during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 257 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

8 December 2022

906

33.90

34.00

33.80

30 713

9 December 2022

1 200

34.53

34.50

34.60

41 436

12 December 2022

800

34.90

35.00

34.80

27 920

13 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

14 December 2022

800

35.30

35.40

35.20

28 240

Total

3 706

128 309


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

8 December 2022

2 100

34.25

34.40

34.10

71 925

9 December 2022

2 557

34.77

35.10

34.50

88 907

12 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

13 December 2022

3 600

35.68

36.00

35.10

128 448

14 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

8 257

289 280

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 305 shares.

On 14 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 269 517 own shares, or 7.23% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.


Attachment


