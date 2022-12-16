Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 87 038 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
8 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 102
34.18
34.42
33.88
276 926
MTF CBOE
6 417
34.18
34.38
33.86
219 333
MTF Turquoise
830
34.19
34.38
33.94
28 378
MTF Aquis
1 630
34.19
34.38
33.94
55 730
9 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
7 435
34.92
35.26
34.44
259 630
MTF CBOE
6 171
34.92
35.24
34.44
215 491
MTF Turquoise
817
34.99
35.22
34.54
28 587
MTF Aquis
1 544
34.92
35.26
34.48
53 916
12 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 700
34.99
35.14
34.66
304 413
MTF CBOE
6 840
34.98
35.14
34.66
239 263
MTF Turquoise
923
35.00
35.14
34.76
32 305
MTF Aquis
1 740
35.00
35.14
34.68
60 900
13 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 552
35.75
36.16
35.06
305 734
MTF CBOE
6 586
35.78
36.16
35.10
235 647
MTF Turquoise
927
35.76
36.12
35.16
33 150
MTF Aquis
1 742
35.76
36.14
35.20
62 294
14 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 790
35.23
35.60
35.06
309 672
MTF CBOE
6 636
35.25
35.58
35.04
233 919
MTF Turquoise
813
35.25
35.58
35.06
28 658
MTF Aquis
1 843
35.27
35.66
35.04
65 003
Total
87 038
35.03
36.16
33.86
3 048 949
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 706 shares during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 257 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
8 December 2022
906
33.90
34.00
33.80
30 713
9 December 2022
1 200
34.53
34.50
34.60
41 436
12 December 2022
800
34.90
35.00
34.80
27 920
13 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
14 December 2022
800
35.30
35.40
35.20
28 240
Total
3 706
—
—
—
128 309
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
8 December 2022
2 100
34.25
34.40
34.10
71 925
9 December 2022
2 557
34.77
35.10
34.50
88 907
12 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
13 December 2022
3 600
35.68
36.00
35.10
128 448
14 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
8 257
—
—
—
289 280
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 305 shares.
On 14 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 269 517 own shares, or 7.23% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment