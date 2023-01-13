U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 158 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

5 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

5 982

38.88

39.28

38.28

232 580

 

MTF CBOE

2 689

38.87

39.32

38.36

104 521

 

MTF Turquoise

970

38.90

39.26

38.36

37 733

 

MTF Aquis

1 809

38.88

39.30

38.36

70 334

6 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

5 767

39.20

39.60

38.62

226 066

 

MTF CBOE

2 626

39.19

39.58

38.72

102 913

 

MTF Turquoise

967

39.22

39.60

38.68

37 926

 

MTF Aquis

1 830

39.24

39.60

38.70

71 809

9 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

5 812

39.56

39.88

39.10

229 923

 

MTF CBOE

2 591

39.56

39.88

39.18

102 500

 

MTF Turquoise

951

39.57

39.84

39.28

37 631

 

MTF Aquis

1 826

39.57

39.88

39.16

72 255

10 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

5 622

38.91

39.42

38.62

218 752

 

MTF CBOE

2 478

38.91

39.46

38.62

96 419

 

MTF Turquoise

988

38.90

39.40

38.64

38 433

 

MTF Aquis

1 864

38.90

39.42

38.62

72 510

11 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

8 254

39.19

39.44

38.78

323 474

 

MTF CBOE

2 381

39.17

39.36

38.82

93 264

 

MTF Turquoise

930

39.18

39.36

38.80

36 437

 

MTF Aquis

1 821

39.19

39.38

38.84

71 365

Total

 

58 158

39.15

39.88

38.28

2 276 845

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 121 shares during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

5 January 2023

21

38.20

38.20

38.20

802

6 January 2023

200

38.80

38.80

38.80

7 760

9 January 2023

400

39.20

39.20

39.20

15 680

10 January 2023

3 100

38.93

39.40

38.60

120 683

11 January 2023

400

38.80

38.80

38.80

15 520

Total

4 121

160 445


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

5 January 2023

4 900

38.91

39.30

38.50

190 659

6 January 2023

3 300

39.36

39.60

39.10

129 888

9 January 2023

2 100

39.72

39.90

39.50

83 412

10 January 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

11 January 2023

1 600

39.02

39.20

38.90

62 432

Total

11 900

466 391

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 158 shares.

On 11 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 466 977 own shares, or 7.57% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


