Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 158 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
5 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
5 982
38.88
39.28
38.28
232 580
MTF CBOE
2 689
38.87
39.32
38.36
104 521
MTF Turquoise
970
38.90
39.26
38.36
37 733
MTF Aquis
1 809
38.88
39.30
38.36
70 334
6 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
5 767
39.20
39.60
38.62
226 066
MTF CBOE
2 626
39.19
39.58
38.72
102 913
MTF Turquoise
967
39.22
39.60
38.68
37 926
MTF Aquis
1 830
39.24
39.60
38.70
71 809
9 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
5 812
39.56
39.88
39.10
229 923
MTF CBOE
2 591
39.56
39.88
39.18
102 500
MTF Turquoise
951
39.57
39.84
39.28
37 631
MTF Aquis
1 826
39.57
39.88
39.16
72 255
10 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
5 622
38.91
39.42
38.62
218 752
MTF CBOE
2 478
38.91
39.46
38.62
96 419
MTF Turquoise
988
38.90
39.40
38.64
38 433
MTF Aquis
1 864
38.90
39.42
38.62
72 510
11 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
8 254
39.19
39.44
38.78
323 474
MTF CBOE
2 381
39.17
39.36
38.82
93 264
MTF Turquoise
930
39.18
39.36
38.80
36 437
MTF Aquis
1 821
39.19
39.38
38.84
71 365
Total
58 158
39.15
39.88
38.28
2 276 845
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 121 shares during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 January 2023 to 11 January 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
5 January 2023
21
38.20
38.20
38.20
802
6 January 2023
200
38.80
38.80
38.80
7 760
9 January 2023
400
39.20
39.20
39.20
15 680
10 January 2023
3 100
38.93
39.40
38.60
120 683
11 January 2023
400
38.80
38.80
38.80
15 520
Total
4 121
—
—
—
160 445
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
5 January 2023
4 900
38.91
39.30
38.50
190 659
6 January 2023
3 300
39.36
39.60
39.10
129 888
9 January 2023
2 100
39.72
39.90
39.50
83 412
10 January 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
11 January 2023
1 600
39.02
39.20
38.90
62 432
Total
11 900
—
—
—
466 391
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 158 shares.
On 11 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 466 977 own shares, or 7.57% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
