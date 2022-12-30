U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

·3 min read
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 37 092 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

22 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

7 657

35.81

35.98

35.70

274 197

 

MTF CBOE

3 517

35.80

35.96

35.70

125 909

 

MTF Turquoise

988

35.81

35.96

35.70

35 380

 

MTF Aquis

1 029

35.82

35.94

35.70

36 859

23 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

2 453

35.98

36.04

35.90

88 259

 

MTF CBOE

1 870

35.96

35.98

35.90

67 245

 

MTF Turquoise

379

35.95

36.04

35.90

13 625

 

MTF Aquis

473

35.98

36.00

35.94

17 019

26 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

 

MTF CBOE

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

27 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

2 902

36.04

36.38

35.88

104 588

 

MTF CBOE

1 053

35.97

36.02

35.90

37 876

 

MTF Turquoise

143

36.07

36.16

35.90

5 158

 

MTF Aquis

164

35.95

36.00

35.90

5 896

28 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

7 188

36.15

36.26

36.10

259 846

 

MTF CBOE

4 547

36.16

36.34

36.10

164 420

 

MTF Turquoise

1 022

36.15

36.46

36.10

36 945

 

MTF Aquis

1 707

36.14

36.20

36.10

61 691

Total

 

37 092

35.99

36.46

35.70

1 334 913

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 900 shares during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

22 December 2022

400

35.70

35.70

35.70

14 280

23 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

26 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

27 December 2022

500

35.90

35.90

35.90

17 950

28 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

900

32 230


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

22 December 2022

400

35.90

35.90

35.90

14 360

23 December 2022

400

36.10

36.10

36.10

14 440

26 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

27 December 2022

2 000

36.34

36.40

36.30

72 680

28 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

2 800

101 480

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 862 shares.

On 28 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 357 584 own shares, or 7.38% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


