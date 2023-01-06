Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 339 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
29 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
6 521
36.08
36.40
35.56
235 278
MTF CBOE
2 101
36.11
36.26
35.80
75 867
MTF Turquoise
691
36.10
36.42
35.82
24 945
MTF Aquis
904
36.14
36.40
35.80
32 671
30 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 607
36.36
36.58
36.26
312 951
MTF CBOE
6 365
36.36
36.58
36.28
231 431
MTF Turquoise
1 032
36.38
36.58
36.32
37 544
MTF Aquis
1 840
36.38
36.56
36.30
66 939
2 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
8 266
37.14
37.26
36.76
306 999
MTF CBOE
5 548
37.14
37.40
36.72
206 053
MTF Turquoise
923
37.13
37.24
36.72
34 271
MTF Aquis
1 651
37.13
37.26
36.72
61 302
3 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
8 195
37.69
37.92
37.34
308 870
MTF CBOE
5 393
37.69
37.94
37.38
203 262
MTF Turquoise
979
37.72
37.94
37.40
36 928
MTF Aquis
1 736
37.71
37.92
37.44
65 465
4 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
5 380
38.32
38.54
37.92
206 162
MTF CBOE
2 469
38.30
38.54
37.96
94 563
MTF Turquoise
965
38.34
38.50
38.02
36 998
MTF Aquis
1 773
38.35
38.52
37.94
67 995
Total
71 339
37.10
38.54
35.56
2 646 494
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 075 shares during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
29 December 2022
875
35.80
35.90
35.70
31 325
30 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
2 January 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
3 January 2023
200
37.20
37.20
37.20
7 440
4 January 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
1 075
—
—
—
38 765
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
29 December 2022
800
36.05
36.20
35.90
28 840
30 December 2022
400
36.50
36.50
36.50
14 600
2 January 2023
3 400
37.20
37.40
36.80
126 480
3 January 2023
2 800
37.69
37.90
37.30
105 532
4 January 2023
3 600
38.26
38.54
37.98
137 736
Total
11 000
—
—
—
413 188
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 937 shares.
On 4 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 416 598 own shares, or 7.48% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
