U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.25
    +12.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,167.00
    +97.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,849.00
    +28.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.60
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.97
    +0.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.80
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    +0.45 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1700
    +0.7780 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,796.71
    -16.04 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.79
    -2.36 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 339 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

29 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

6 521

36.08

36.40

35.56

235 278

 

MTF CBOE

2 101

36.11

36.26

35.80

75 867

 

MTF Turquoise

691

36.10

36.42

35.82

24 945

 

MTF Aquis

904

36.14

36.40

35.80

32 671

30 December 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 607

36.36

36.58

36.26

312 951

 

MTF CBOE

6 365

36.36

36.58

36.28

231 431

 

MTF Turquoise

1 032

36.38

36.58

36.32

37 544

 

MTF Aquis

1 840

36.38

36.56

36.30

66 939

2 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

8 266

37.14

37.26

36.76

306 999

 

MTF CBOE

5 548

37.14

37.40

36.72

206 053

 

MTF Turquoise

923

37.13

37.24

36.72

34 271

 

MTF Aquis

1 651

37.13

37.26

36.72

61 302

3 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

8 195

37.69

37.92

37.34

308 870

 

MTF CBOE

5 393

37.69

37.94

37.38

203 262

 

MTF Turquoise

979

37.72

37.94

37.40

36 928

 

MTF Aquis

1 736

37.71

37.92

37.44

65 465

4 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

5 380

38.32

38.54

37.92

206 162

 

MTF CBOE

2 469

38.30

38.54

37.96

94 563

 

MTF Turquoise

965

38.34

38.50

38.02

36 998

 

MTF Aquis

1 773

38.35

38.52

37.94

67 995

Total

 

71 339

37.10

38.54

35.56

2 646 494

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 075 shares during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

29 December 2022

875

35.80

35.90

35.70

31 325

30 December 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

2 January 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

3 January 2023

200

37.20

37.20

37.20

7 440

4 January 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

1 075

38 765


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

29 December 2022

800

36.05

36.20

35.90

28 840

30 December 2022

400

36.50

36.50

36.50

14 600

2 January 2023

3 400

37.20

37.40

36.80

126 480

3 January 2023

2 800

37.69

37.90

37.30

105 532

4 January 2023

3 600

38.26

38.54

37.98

137 736

Total

11 000

413 188

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 937 shares.

On 4 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 416 598 own shares, or 7.48% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Silvergate Capital stock tanks 42% as FTX collapse ripples through crypto

    Shares of Silvergate Capital plummeted more than 40% as the fallout from the FTX collapse continues throughout the crypto space.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • 'Dogs Of The Dow' Stocks Just Paid Off; Here Are The Top 10 For 2023

    Owning the "Dogs Of The Dow" stocks paid off in 2022. And they could be even more lucrative this year.

  • To survive a rocky 2023, three value investors are favoring these six stocks

    Analysts expect value stocks to maintain outperformance over growth stocks as interest rates rise and the economy falters. To find some of the best value names to consider, I recently checked in with three value-oriented stock-letter writers who have solid long-term records, according to Hulbert Financial Digest. Market and economic outlook: We will have a mild recession in 2023.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • Dow Jones Futures: Jobs Report Is Big Market Test; Tesla Slashes China Prices

    The jobs report looms as a big market test. Tesla prices slashed Model 3 and Model Y prices. WWE stock jumped late.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Dives Further Into Tesla

    Production issues, delivery problems and signs of slowing demand have weighed on the electric car giant.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • Carnival Surges on Management's Bullish Outlook

    Carnival stock looks set for a turnaround in 2023

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and HubSpot Plunged Today

    High-growth but unprofitable companies were hit by stronger-than-expected jobs data. It's counterintuitive, but makes sense in this unique environment.

  • Can Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) Stocks Keep Climbing?

    Two stocks that have led the rally in Chinese equities on U.S. stock exchanges are Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BAIDU). Let's see if there is indeed more upside left in these two Chinese tech giants.

  • Elevance Health's (NYSE:ELV) earnings growth rate lags the 17% CAGR delivered to shareholders

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the 2022 Bear Market

    The declines put both indexes firmly in bear market territory. One person who knows a thing or two about investing in bear markets is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has helped the holding company generate returns of roughly 2,419,900% for investors -- crushing the S&P 500's returns in the process.

  • Europe, US Futures Rise Ahead of CPI and Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European and US equity futures rose alongside broad gains across Asia ahead of American jobs and eurozone inflation data that will help chart the path forward for central bank monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 202