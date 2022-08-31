U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

BEKO FILLS NEW VP OF MARKETING POSITION WITH APPLIANCE BRAND AND PRODUCT VETERAN

·4 min read

Justin Reinke will help to expand Beko's profile in the U.S., and grow its Healthy Kitchen initiative

Versatile appliance marketer brings 14 years of industry experience plus direct dealer and sales channel relationships 

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A self-proclaimed kitchen appliance lover with big-brand, product launch and direct dealer and sales channel experience has taken over the marketing reigns at Beko Home Appliances, the fast-growing American subsidiary of Arçelik, one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers.

22-year marketing veteran, Justin Reinke, has been named to fill the newly created position of vice president of marketing at Beko U.S.
Justin Reinke, a 22-year integrated marketing veteran, has been named to fill the newly created position of vice president of marketing for Beko U.S., reporting to President Zach Elkin who today announced an expansion and reorganization of the Beko marketing department to allow for continued product development and sales success.

Introduced to U.S. homeowners in 2016 following a 67-year history as one of the top appliance brands in Europe, and the most sustainable brand globally, Beko specializes in cooking, cooling and cleaning appliances equipped with proprietary technologies that empower customers to live healthier, more sustainable lives.

Reinke will assume the lead for consumer and industry marketing duties from Beko Vice President of Product Management Salih (Sazi) Bugay. Working with Elkin, U.S. Brand Manager Yaprak Barut and Senior Channel and Product Marketing Manager Julie Howerter, Reinke will be responsible for all facets of marketing, including advertising, consumer and industry communications, PR, social media and CRM, and will direct Beko's creative, PR and media agencies tasked with launching the Beko brand in the U.S.

Reinke will also work with Beko Vice President of Sales Peter Blackwell as the company aggressively expands its U.S. dealer and retailer network.

"Still new to many U.S. homeowners, Beko is at a crucial stage in its domestic growth," said Elkin. "We need a versatile appliance expert with both classic brand-building experience and the relationships and track record to help grow our dealer and retailer network," said Elkin. "Justin delivers on this and yet still remains familiar with the needs of the trade and the end user – which is an exceedingly rare combination in this business."

Reinke comes to Beko from TruGreen, the country's largest lawn and yard care provider, where he led integrated marketing efforts as vice president of product management, brand marketing and PR. Previously, as director of brand and product marketing for Bridgestone, he helped grow the Bridgestone and Firestone brands through new marketing campaigns and innovative product launches.

Before that, Reinke spent 14 years in the appliance industry, most recently at Samsung Electronics, where he was director of product marketing for Samsung's U.S. refrigeration category. He also led refrigeration marketing and sales at Whirlpool Corporation for more than a decade, starting as a senior buyer and working his way up to become refrigeration product and category director.

"It's not often that you get the chance to grow a brand that has the global pedigree and technological expertise to legitimately shake up the industry," said Reinke. "Beko committed itself to health and sustainability in the appliance space long before it was trendy, and is backed by a leadership team in the U.S. and Europe that is dedicated to a larger purpose. I love appliances, and this is an appliance story that deserves to be told."

Reinke received his bachelor's degree in marketing from Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. A resident of Brentwood, Tenn., he will split his time between the Nashville area and Beko's recently expanded U.S. headquarters, warehouse and parts inventory complex in Bolingbrook, Ill.

For more information on the Beko product line and the Beko Healthy Kitchen, the company's industry-leading commitment to health, wellness and sustainability, visit https://www.beko.com/us-en.

About Beko U.S.

Beko U.S., Inc., part of the Arçelik family, is the American subsidiary of the leading freestanding appliance brand in Europe, with a presence in more than 400 million homes in more than 140 countries. Committed to the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet, Beko specializes in cooking, cooling and cleaning products that empower homeowners to live healthier, more sustainable lives. The brand has received numerous accolades for protecting the environment including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s highest honor for energy efficiency each of the past six years, and four consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Awards, and a Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award in the Smart Sustainable Home Appliance category.  For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en. Media are encouraged to visit the Beko Press Room at www.beko.com/us-en/kbis/#press.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Bob Ochsner or Dan Nasitka
Truth for Beko U.S., Inc.
(714) 694-7195

Beko Home Appliances (PRNewsfoto/Beko Home Appliances U.S.)
Beko Home Appliances (PRNewsfoto/Beko Home Appliances U.S.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beko-fills-new-vp-of-marketing-position-with-appliance-brand-and-product-veteran-301615249.html

SOURCE Beko Home Appliances U.S.

