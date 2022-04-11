U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.50
    -24.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,464.00
    -149.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,223.50
    -103.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.80
    -11.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    -2.65 (-2.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.10
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0031 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.00
    +1.45 (+6.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3017
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2350
    +0.9150 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,308.13
    -354.08 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.25
    -33.35 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,626.48
    -43.08 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Beko launches hackathon to encourage unique ideas and develop solutions to create a positive impact on people and the planet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACKAY

Hack the Normal Sustainability will award winners cash prizes up to €50,000, chance to join an accelerator program and mentorship and resources to scale winning innovations

LONDON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Europe's leading home appliance brands, Beko, announced its Hack the Normal 2022 Sustainability Hackathon event to empower innovators to develop new technologies and sustainable living solutions.

Hack the Normal Sustainability 2022 - Sustainability
Hack the Normal Sustainability 2022 - Sustainability

Hosted by Beko and organised by partners TNW and FT Talent, Hack the Normal Sustainability builds on the success of previous Hack the Normal events in Africa and Turkey. This time, Beko is set to host hundreds of top entrepreneurs, engineers, and developers in Europe to create solutions to some of the most pressing environmental challenges relating to climate change, water management and circular economy.

Taking place between 13th – 15th May, the three-day hybrid event will invite participating teams to address a range of real-world challenges, from eliminating water pollution to tackling plastic waste and reducing the carbon footprint of household products. Winning teams will compete for the €50,000 prize pool to develop their ideas, in addition to coaching and backing of resources to scale their innovations.

Hack the Normal has already produced innovative products and solutions we see in our everyday lives. Attendees to the event will have the opportunity to hear about these success stories as well as speeches from thought leaders in sustainable business, including WWF and P&G.

Hack the Normal Sustainability partners with key organizations including UN Technology Bank, Microsoft and Reckitt Benckiser, to bring external ideas and innovation in different disciplines into the project.

Utku Barış Pazar, Chief Strategy & Digital Officer of Arçelik, the parent company of Beko, said: "We believe it's essential to nurture a culture of collaboration and innovation, especially if we are to effectively tackle some of today's urgent environmental challenges. Collective climate action is the driving mission behind this year's Hackathon, and that is why we are bringing together diverse, entrepreneurial talents to deliver solutions with lasting positive impact through open innovation.

We look forward to welcoming you and your team to Hack the Normal Sustainability and making a difference."

For more information about participating in Hack the Normal – Sustainability; access resources and join the live sessions, please visit https://hackthenormal.com.

Notes to Editors

About Beko:

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik, which is a multinational household appliances manufacturer that operates with 12 brands and employs over 40,000 people worldwide. Beko is one of the top 3 large home appliances brands in Europe*. The brand is FC Barcelona's main partner, naming partner of Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team and official supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC).

Beko has been focusing on healthy living for years, raising awareness and developing products that make healthy living possible and convenient. Beko's brand mission is 'healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet'. Beko is committed to protecting the planet by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products and investing in resource efficiency in production.

www.beko.com/

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Large Appliances as per "Major Appliances" in Consumer Appliances 2022ed, retail volume, 2021 data.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783692/Arcelik_Hack_the_Normal.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653921/Arcelik_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Arcelik)
(PRNewsfoto/Arcelik)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beko-launches-hackathon-to-encourage-unique-ideas-and-develop-solutions-to-create-a-positive-impact-on-people-and-the-planet-301521166.html

SOURCE Arçelik

Recommended Stories

  • Florida visitor from UK wanted to catch a shark. Instead he caught something amazing

    Florida offers diverse range of possible catches for anglers, but few are as unique as the fish caught by UK visitor

  • China Food Security at Risk From Growing List of Farming Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese farmers in the country’s most important region for corn, soybeans and rice are facing a myriad of challenges as the spring planting season kicks off, endangering the nation’s ability to secure enough grains for this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned D

  • What Happened at Tesla’s ‘Cyber Rodeo’—and Why It Mattered

    Tesla “Cyber Rodeo,” which christened the electric-vehicle maker’s new gigafactory in Austin, Texas, is in the books. It was one big party for Tesla (ticker: TSLA), which celebrated the opening of a new car assembly plant that will help fuel the EV leader’s rapid growth. Tesla dubs its factories with the giga prefix.

  • Tri-Cities houses, shop, cars and trees burned after wind spreads fire pit embers

    1 person was treated for smoke inhalation.

  • Live webcam captures newborn ospreys in nest at University of Florida

    A pair of ospreys are awaiting their third hatchling at a nest above the recreational softball fields at the University of Florida.

  • As Western Wildfires Spread, Utilities Outside California Face Lawsuit Risks

    Lawyers are pursuing claims against a Berkshire Hathaway unit in Oregon in a case that could expand liability exposure for utilities whose power lines are found to start fires.

  • Ohio spring turkey hunt: Considering history, one-turkey limit doesn't seem so bad

    A significant change this year is the reduction of the spring limit to a single bearded bird from the previous limit of two.

  • A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

    A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses. The more impactful storm is expec

  • Major solar storm alert issued after Earth hit by large blast from the Sun

    The Earth is in the midst of a solar storm after being hit by an expulsion from the Sun, officials have said. Strong geomagnetic storms have been observed in recent hours, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in an alert. In such strong storms, problems can be seen with power systems, issues may be caused for satellites and humans in space, and there may be difficulties with using satellite navigation systems and radio.

  • Best plug-in hybrid SUVs of 2022, ranked by gas mileage

    Looking for the best gas mileage from a plug-in hybrid SUV or crossover? These are the most efficient PHEV utes for 2022 based on fuel economy.

  • Russia’s Invasion Supercharges Push to Make a New Green Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s push to wean itself off Russian natural gas is sparking billions of dollars in new commitments toward building a market for low-carbon hydrogen.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French Pr

  • April warmup to surge across the eastern US

    AccuWeather forecasters say that warmer days lie ahead for communities in the eastern half of the nation. As the jet stream transitions northward and pushes into southeastern Canada, mild conditions will surge across the region. Early Sunday morning, unseasonably chilly air held firm across parts of the eastern United States. Residents in the Northeast recorded temperatures ranging in the 30s and 40s. Across the higher elevations of western New York, western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, even

  • Energy giant offers to drill UK shale test site in bid to prove fracking is safe

    Ineos made the offer amid soaring energy prices and as the Government aims to secure UK supplies and phase out Russian gas.

  • Pattern flip to bring a cooldown to the Southwest

    Cooler weather is on the horizon for California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico residents. The record-setting heat that overtook the region in days leading up to the past weekend will depart from much of the American Southwest, and lower temperatures will take its place. "Thanks to a dome of high pressure sitting over the region, places like Long Beach and Santa Barbara, California, set daily record highs on both Thursday and Friday," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger. CLIC

  • North Carolina beachgoers warned of dueling stallions

    Wild stallions are tangling with each other on the North Carolina coast, and a nonprofit group is warning beachgoers to steer clear of the fights.

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...

  • A glimpse into the local brick-making process in 1889

    The T. B. Townsend & Company brickyard employed 150 to 200 men and produced 60,000 bricks per day. Some of these bricks still line city side streets.

  • Benicia port fire could burn for another 24hrs, firefighters say

    "I'm feeling panicky because we can't get down there, some of our coworkers are still in there, it's a toxic situation right now," said Longshoreman Gail Day.

  • Stockton University returns Carnegie Center to Atlantic City & more Atlantic County news

    Stockton returns Carnegie Center to Atlantic City, Atlantic City Electric reminds everyone to call before you dig, Easter Eggstravaganza in Hammonton

  • Demolition planned for former Goodyear building near East End development in Akron

    A former Goodyear building in Akron that attracted trespassers who started fires recently is being prepared for demolition, pending grant.