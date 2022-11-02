U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

Bel Fuse Inc. to Participate in November Investor Conferences

Bel Fuse Inc.
·2 min read
Bel Fuse Inc.
Bel Fuse Inc.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that Farouq Tuweiq, CFO and Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following November conferences:

  • Sidoti November Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on November 9. The presentation will be at 9:15 AM Eastern Time and can be accessed through the conference website at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WlZ_7sVdQNapJaBIXOyn9w.

  • Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on November 10. The presentation will be at 9:40 AM Central Time with one-on-one meetings throughout the day at The Ritz Carlton, Chicago.

  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 15. The one-on-one meetings will be held throughout the day at the Grand Hyatt Nashville.

  • East Coast IDEAS Conference on November 17. The presentation be at 11:00 AM Central Time with one-on-one meetings throughout the day at the Westin Dallas Downtown. The presentation can be accessed through the conference website at: www.IDEASconferences.com. Investors interested in attending the IDEAS Conference or scheduling a one-on-one meeting may contact Jean Marie Young at 631-418-4339.

The investor presentation deck will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.belfuse.com.

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Contacts:

Bel Fuse Inc.
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
ir@belf.com

Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director
Steven Hooser, Partner
jyoung@threepa.com
shooser@threepa.com


