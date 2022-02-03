U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.68
    -92.70 (-2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,216.86
    -412.47 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,974.76
    -442.79 (-3.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.97
    -23.55 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.10
    +1.84 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.31 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0135 (+1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8290
    +0.0630 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9280
    +0.4780 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,634.21
    -985.64 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.28
    -7.77 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Bel Fuse Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Bel Fuse Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • BELFA
  • BELFB

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced plans to release preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 after market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. An earnings conference call has been scheduled as follows:

When:

Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial in:

Toll free – 888.204.4368, or international – 323.994.2093

Online:

https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations

How:

Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above

Replay:

844.512.2921, or international: 412.317.6671

Conference ID: 8322858

A replay will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET for 20 days following the call.

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Contacts:

Bel Fuse Inc.
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
ir@belf.com

Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director
Steven Hooser, Partner
jyoung@threepa.com
shooser@threepa.com



