U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,318.78
    -40.68 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,938.41
    -452.31 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,458.92
    -53.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.76
    -15.55 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.38
    +0.55 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.20
    +36.30 (+2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.51 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    -0.0210 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3462
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4680
    -0.4910 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,918.14
    +1,370.77 (+3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.01
    -16.43 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Bel: Sale of Leerdammer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fromageries BEL
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Suresnes & Laval, 30th September 2021, 6.00 P.M.

Bel and Lactalis complete sale of Leerdammer®
and related rights

  • Bel completes its sale to Lactalis of a business comprising Royal Bel Leerdammer NL, Bel Italia, Bel Deutschland, Leerdammer and all related rights, plus Bel Shostka Ukraine.

This transaction also includes an agreement for Lactalis to sell Bel group products in Germany, Italy and Ukraine.

  • Lactalis, dairy products world no. 1, acquires Leerdammer, one of Europe’s most iconic cheese brands. The transaction is a perfect fit for Lactalis strategic priorities, which focus on top-quality product development. The company aims to boost Leerdammer’s international growth and continue developing the brand.

  • Bel, a market leading cheese brand owner and major player in healthy snacking, now reaffirms its independent family business model to ramp up rollout of its strategy with a view to boosting growth of its three complementary market segments - dairy, fruits and plant-based.

Bel Group and Lactalis Group today announced the completion of the sale to Lactalis of a business comprising Royal Bel Leerdammer NL, Bel Italia, Bel Deutschland, the Leerdammer brand and all related rights, plus Bel Shostka Ukraine. These have all been transferred to Lactalis by Sicopa, a wholly-owned Bel subsidiary, in return for 1,591,472 Bel shares (23.16% equity stake) held by Lactalis. All the transaction’s pre-conditions have been met, including a European Commission unconditional merger approval received on 26 August 20211.

Bel Group Chairman and CEO Antoine Fievet said: “I am delighted about the success of this transaction. For a start, it opens new doors for both the Shostka and Leerdammer brands and I want to thank all their staff and wish them all the best for the future because they have built the brands’ success over the last 20 years. This is a new step for us, underpinning our independent family business model, a key factor in our success from our company’s very beginnings. Now we can put all our weight behind rolling out our strategy with a well-balanced dairy, fruit and plant-based offering, in line with our corporate mission to champion healthier and responsible food for all.”

Lactalis Group Chairman Emmanuel Besnier confirmed: “By acquiring Leerdammer and Shostka, we have now completed our offering with a range of food brands that consumers know and love. We want to turn the European Leerdammer brand into a global one by tapping into our worldwide reach. We are delighted to welcome new staff backed by their cheese-making pedigree into our Group.”

Lactalis, dairy products world no. 1

Lactalis strengthens its cheese business

In line with its strategic goals to develop healthy dairy products for an expanding mass-market and to build on its longstanding dairy know-how, Lactalis seeks to boost Leerdammer by tapping into its existing international facilities.

The transaction also offers good growth prospects in Italy and Germany by expanding the family firm’s European footprint. Lactalis gains a foothold in the Dutch cheese market backed by two production plants and a local collection facility. The Shostka acquisition further allows Lactalis to expand its Ukrainian business, where it has operated for the last 25 years. Some one thousand Dutch, German, Italian and Ukrainian employees will join Lactalis.

Bel Group, a major player in healthy snacking

Ongoing strategic rollout and greater independence

Selling business holdings including the Leerdammer brand is in line with Bel Group strategy, which aims to take its business beyond cheese products to bolster its positioning as a major healthy snacking player. The transaction gives Bel further opportunities to advance its product offering strategy on its three further key market segments, over the medium-term achieve balanced revenues between dairy, fruits and plant-based, while also stepping up moves into high-growth future markets like Asia-Pacific and North America.

The transaction, which involves Bel buying back shares held by Lactalis, also gives Bel family shareholders further funds to invest in the Group’s future growth and bolster market share, thereby testifying to the independent family business model.

Financial and legal advisors

BNP Paribas, Perella Weinberg Partners and Oppenheimer have acted as Bel Group’s financial advisors and Linklaters LLP has acted as legal advisor.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Bredin Prat have acted as Lactalis Group’s legal advisors.

Bel press contacts
Havas Paris - Sarah Duparc
sarah.duparc@havas.com - +33(0)1.58.47.82.06 / +33(0)6.46.72.39.99

Lactalis Group press contacts
Valérie Le Chevillier, Group Communications Director
valerie.lechevillier@lactalis.fr - +33(0)7 63 19 60 82
Christophe Piednoël, Senior VP Communications and Public Relations
christophe.piednoel@lactalis.fr - +33(0)2 43 59 52 66 / +33(0)6 15 19 17 55

About Bel

The Bel Group is a world leader in branded cheese and a major player in the healthy snack market. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands include such products as The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Mini Babybel®, Boursin®, Pom’Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 20 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of €3.46 billion in 2020.

12,510 employees in some 40 subsidiaries around the world contribute to rolling out the Group's mission to champion healthier and responsible food for everyone. Bel products are made at 33 production sites and distributed in nearly 120 countries.

About Lactalis Group

Lactalis Group is the world’s no. 1 dairy group and a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval. Backed by operations in 51 countries and 266 worldwide dairy and cheese production plants, its 85,000 staff convert milk into cheese, consumer milk, yoghurt, butter, cream, dairy ingredients and nutrition. Serving the daily lives of millions of households, Lactalis is famed for iconic brands such as Président, Galbani and Parmalat and strives to ensure it sustainably upholds milk expertise as world no. 1 AOP provider.

------------------

1 As stated in the 27 August 2021 Bel press release.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls beyond earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Should You Buy Roblox Stock Right Now?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is pioneering the metaverse, an area where individuals can interact with each other and the environment virtually. The company has proven its utility with its popularity and rapid growth in users and engagement, but does that make Roblox stock a buy? Interestingly, the Roblox app is free to join.

  • Top Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management

    In this article, we are going to discuss top tech stocks to buy today according to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gerstner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, you can go directly to Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter […]

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • We're Hopeful That Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG...

  • 10 Stocks Better than AMC Entertainment (AMC) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks better than AMC according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Better than AMC According to Hedge Funds. Stocks that offer little in terms of basic fundamentals but have become popular based on interest […]

  • Should You Now Sell Your New Oriental Education (EDU) Stake After its Poor Q2 Performance?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 3.5% was recorded by the Mawer International Equity Fund for the second quarter of 2021, trailing the International Equity Benchmark, which returned 3.9% for the same period. On the other […]

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 3.5% in morning trading Thursday on no news specific to the video game retailer, even though a lawsuit against Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers like Citadel Securities has suggested big-money interests conspired to keep its share price down. Despite vociferous denials the Robinhood brokerage colluded with anyone, including Citadel, its biggest customer, to limit trading in GameStop shares earlier this year during the meme stock trading frenzy that saw short-sellers losing tens of billions of dollars, internal chat messages revealed in a lawsuit against the brokerage by investors have at least given the impression of impropriety. For example, Robinhood's brokerage president Jim Swartwout reportedly informed colleagues he had sold all his personal holdings in AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) immediately before he moved to implement a "position closing only" directive in GameStop stock, meaning retail investors couldn't buy any more shares, only sell them.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    These top infrastructure stocks are making boatloads of money even before an infrastructure bill is passed.

  • Apple iPhone 13 seeing strong demand, Lucid stock jumps, Netflix's 'Squid Games' gambit 

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why the market is ‘not stupid’ for underestimating value stocks

    Research Affiliates Founder & Chairman Rob Arnott&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he believes value stocks will provide a 5-10% return, the effects of COVID in the market, and the expected growth of stocks in the coming quarters.

  • IBM Meets With Analysts on Monday. Why You Might Want to Own the Stock Now.

    Evercore ISI hardware analyst Amit Daryanani suggests that Monday's event could be a positive catalyst for IBM stock.

  • 10 Tech Stocks Hedge Funds Prefer Over Nvidia (NVDA)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds prefer over Nvidia. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks Hedge Funds Prefer Over Nvidia. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), the California-based visual computing firm, has made giant strides in the last two years to […]

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.