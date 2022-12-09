U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.29
    -29.22 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,475.60
    -305.88 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.38
    -17.91 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.38
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.41 (+1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7090
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,119.06
    -65.22 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.64
    -3.61 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Belarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania - U.N

U.N. Secretary-General Guterres visits JCC in Istanbul

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich in New York on Friday, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement after the meeting.

Ambrazevich also "reiterated the requests from his government to be able export its own fertilizer products, which are currently subject to sanctions," Dujarric said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh)

