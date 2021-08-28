U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,873.07
    -145.68 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Belarusian hackers are trying to overthrow the Lukashenko regime

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

A group of activist-hackers in Belarus has infiltrated almost every part of the the country's authoritarian government in a bid to overthrow the Lukashenko regime, according to MIT's Technology Review and Bloomberg. The hackers, known as Belarus Cyber Partisans, have been leaking information they found on sensitive police and government networks. They first started defacing government websites as an act of protest in September 2020 following the country's disputed election, in which Alexander Lukashenko's win was widely considered as fraudulent. But they also publish the information they get on Telegram, where they have 77,000 subscribers.

The group told the publications that it's made up of 15 IT and cybersecurity experts working in the country's tech sector. None of them are "professional hackers," a spokesperson told Tech Review, with only four out of 15 doing the actual "ethical hacking." 

The Partisans' most recent attacks gave them access to drone footage from the government's crackdowns on protests last year and the Ministry of Interior Affairs' mobile phone surveillance database. They also apparently got access to emergency services' audio recordings, as well as video feeds from road speed and isolation cell surveillance cameras. The data the group released over the past weeks include lists of alleged police informants, personal information about top government officials and spies, police drone and detention center footage and secret recordings captured by the government's wiretapping system.

If the Cyber Partisans have been effective in their efforts to infiltrate the government's networks, it's thanks to the help they get from another group called BYPOL. They reportedly reached out to BYPOL in December 2020 for guidance — after all, the group is made up of former Lukashenko officials who defected from the government and current ones working to topple the regime from the inside. 

BYPOL provides them information on how to infiltrate government organizations and on the structure of the administration's databases. In return, the Cyber Partisans provide the group with information it can use to investigate the regime's crimes. BYPOL publishes information on its own Telegram channel and creates documentaries, one of which was cited at a congressional hearing that led to the US imposing sanctions against the Lukashenko regime.

The Cyber Partisan spokesperson told Tech Review that they're using cyberattacks to "paralyze as much as possible of the regime's security forces, to sabotage the regime's weak points in the infrastructure and to provide protection for protesters." Their ultimate goal is "to stop the violence and repression from the terroristic regime in Belarus and to bring the country back to democratic principles and rule of law."

Recommended Stories

  • Soon you can experience a spacewalk through virtual reality

    Felix & Paul Studio filmed 3D, 360-degree spacewalk scenes outside the International Space Station.

  • Amazon disables ISIS propaganda website using AWS to host content (updated)

    The Islamic State's propaganda arm used Amazon Web Services to host content promoting extremism, according to The Washington Post.

  • Smartwatch demand surged 47 percent this spring

    Smartwatch shipments grew by a whopping 47 percent in Q2 thanks to more demand for health tracking — and it wasn't just Apple and Samsung enjoying success.

  • Microsoft might not deliver Windows 11 updates to PCs with old CPUs

    Microsoft has warned that it might withhold Windows 11 updates if your PC uses an old, unsupported CPU.

  • Google reportedly offered Netflix a special discount on Play Store fees

    An unsealed lawsuit accuses Google of offering Netflix a sweeter deal on Play Store fees to keep it quiet.

  • GoPro's next Hero action camera might offer a leap in image quality

    A leak hints the GoPro Hero 10 Black action camera will pack improved video quality and a better sensor.

  • Poland to offer COVID booster shots to people with reduced immunity

    Poland will give third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people with weak immune systems, the health minister said on Friday, as the European Union's biggest eastern member braces for a fourth wave that is already hitting its western neigbours. At around 200 a day, Poland's daily COVID-19 case numbers are a fraction of what they were during the third wave in spring. Poland, a nation of around 38 million people, has fully vaccinated 18.6 million people.

  • Latest ‘Metroid Dread’ gameplay trailer shows off new moves and a new enemy

    Nintendo surprise-announced Metroid Dread, the fifth mainline game in the series, at E3 this year. Part of the surprise was that it was arriving this year, October 8th to be precise. Now, with just over a month before it arrives, Nintendo has released a new trailer for Metroid Dread, which might be our last look at the game before launch. Of course, this trailer isn't as detailed as the 20 minutes of gameplay Nintendo showed off at E3, but it still shows off a lot of what to expect when Metroid Dread arrives.

  • Trump rips Democrats over Afghanistan

    Former President Donald Trump called out Democrats on Friday for what he called the poor leadership of the Afghanistan crisis.

  • Waymo will stop selling its self-driving LiDAR sensors to other companies

    Alphabet's Waymo plans to halt sales of its LiDARs to third-parties.

  • Mortuaries fill, hospitals clog in rural California towns with low vaccination rates

    Rural Del Norte County has more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. Its only hospital is overwhelmed.

  • Canada election: Justin Trudeau rally cancelled after angry protests

    Jeering crowds force the Canadian prime minister to call off an election campaign event.

  • Some stubborn but clever person put Google Maps on the NES

    Way back in 2012, Google "released" an 8-bit version of Google Maps as one of the company's then-annual April Fool's Day jokes. There was a low-res 8-bit style of Google Maps to play with, but the company didn't deliver on its promise of a cartridge you could pop in your old Nintendo Entertainment System. However, some nine years later, someone figured out how to pull this off, with the help of a heavily-modified NES system and the previous work of other hackers before him.

  • 'You have seen the outrageous and achieved incredible things', Germany tells troops

    Three military aircraft landed on the base, greeted by fire engines spraying fountains of water for the planes to pass through as a welcome ceremony. The aircraft brought home more than 300 soldiers involved in the evacuations, with paratroopers, special forces, military police, medical staff and dog handlers with their dogs among them. "You have seen the outrageous and achieved incredible things," said German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had welcomed the troops at their stop-over in the Uzbek capital Tashkent and travelled back with them.

  • Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include $200 off the Apple MacBook Pro M1, $59 off the Apple Watch SE and $50 off the August WiFi smart lock.

  • Tianjin asks govt firms to move data out of Alibaba, Tencent clouds-document

    The Chinese city of Tianjin has asked municipally controlled companies to migrate their data from private sector operators like Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings to a state-backed cloud system by next year, according to a document seen by Reuters. The push by Tianjin, a city of roughly 14 million people south of Beijing which has provincial-level status, comes as China tightens controls on how companies store and manage the vast troves of data they collect. The Tianjin State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), which oversees local government-backed companies, said in the document dated Aug. 12 it was following instructions given by China's cabinet, the State Council.

  • Bill Gates offers direction, not solutions

    Bill Gates has solved many problems in his (professional) life, and in recent decades, he’s been dedicated to the plight of the world’s poor and particularly their health. Through his foundation work and charitable giving, he’s roamed the world solving problems from malaria and neglected tropical diseases to maternal health, always with an eye toward the novel and typically cheap solution. It’s that engineering brain and mode of thinking that he brings to bear on climate change in his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” (yes, it’s italicized on the cover — we really do need them).

  • Biden says he has coordinated with governors, electric utilities on Hurricane Ida

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said he has spoken to governors of states in the Gulf of Mexico region and has coordinated with electric utilities in preparation for Hurricane Ida, the powerful storm expected to make landfall late Sunday. Hurricane Ida intensified on Saturday and the reach of its winds expanded over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, prompting tens of thousands to jam Louisiana highways as they fled the seashore.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Doing the most and yet not enough

    Despite a ton of progress, Samsung's latest Fold still won't replace traditional smartphones.

  • This summer’s disasters show time is running out to address the warming climate | Opinion

    You do not need to be heavily invested in headline news to know that the summer of 2021 has been riddled with unprecedented climate disasters in every region of the world.