BELAY Makes Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000--For the 7th Consecutive Year

BELAY Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2,788 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 104%.

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers assistants, bookkeepers, social media strategists, and website specialists, as well as remote management and virtual assistant courses, announced today that the company made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the seventh year in a row.

The recognition serves as a testament to BELAY's exponential growth, which averaged 104% over the past three years.

"We are honored to receive this award for the seventh consecutive year," says BELAY CEO Tricia Sciortino. "This list represents nearly 40 years of exceptional American growth stories and entrepreneurial success, and to be counted among them is a distinction not lost on us."

"As an Inc. 5000 winner, we share this honor with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle, and other notable alumni," adds Lisa Zeeveld, BELAY COO. "This is extraordinarily rarified air, and we couldn't be more proud that, against all odds, our hard work has paid off with the highest honor in business."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses — in virtually every industry, including technology, healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

"Our growth is a testament to the faith our clients, employees and contractors have placed in BELAY," said Tricia. "So to our clients, thank you for trusting and supporting BELAY. And to our employees and contractors, thank you for serving our clients so well."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands on August 20.

About BELAY

Growing an organization is difficult in our demanding world. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching companies with dedicated, professional, U.S.-based virtual staff who can take on key projects and handle routine responsibilities, allowing executives and company owners to focus on growing their businesses. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

