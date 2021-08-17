U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.31
    -29.40 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,371.45
    -253.95 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,642.74
    -151.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,174.01
    -29.40 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.37
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0089 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5200
    +0.2400 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,144.48
    -263.01 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.03
    -10.32 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.39
    +25.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

BELAY Makes Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000--For the 7th Consecutive Year

·3 min read

BELAY Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2,788 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 104%.

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers assistants, bookkeepers, social media strategists, and website specialists, as well as remote management and virtual assistant courses, announced today that the company made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the seventh year in a row.

The recognition serves as a testament to BELAY's exponential growth, which averaged 104% over the past three years.

"We are honored to receive this award for the seventh consecutive year," says BELAY CEO Tricia Sciortino. "This list represents nearly 40 years of exceptional American growth stories and entrepreneurial success, and to be counted among them is a distinction not lost on us."

"As an Inc. 5000 winner, we share this honor with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle, and other notable alumni," adds Lisa Zeeveld, BELAY COO. "This is extraordinarily rarified air, and we couldn't be more proud that, against all odds, our hard work has paid off with the highest honor in business."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses — in virtually every industry, including technology, healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

"Our growth is a testament to the faith our clients, employees and contractors have placed in BELAY," said Tricia. "So to our clients, thank you for trusting and supporting BELAY. And to our employees and contractors, thank you for serving our clients so well."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands on August 20.

About BELAY
Growing an organization is difficult in our demanding world. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching companies with dedicated, professional, U.S.-based virtual staff who can take on key projects and handle routine responsibilities, allowing executives and company owners to focus on growing their businesses. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

For more information, contact:
Ebony Clark
ebony.clark@belaysolutions.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belay-makes-inc-magazines-annual-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companiesthe-inc-5000for-the-7th-consecutive-year-301356756.html

SOURCE BELAY

Recommended Stories

  • Artificial intelligence to benefit the mining industry - BEAP and Norda Stelo obtain Québec assistance

    BEAP, a clean technology startup, and Norda Stelo, an established engineering firm, are joining forces to introduce artificial intelligence into the mining industry. The $1.2 million project, supported by Investissement Québec as mandatary of the Government of Québec, seeks to solve a major issue for this industry: how to use artificial intelligence to predict failures and the lifecycle of a series of static assets, such as pipeline networks, conveyor lines and buildings.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Analysts Are More Bearish On AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Than They Used To Be

    The analysts covering AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABCL ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Home Depot Earnings Top, But Dow Giant Falls Below Buy Point On This Key Metric

    Home Depot beat earnings views, but missed on U.S. same-store sales. The Dow giant fell below a buy point.

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Fisker Inc.'s (NYSE:FSR) Share Registry?

    Every investor in Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often...

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

    Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday. What Happened: The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate disclosed it has trimmed its position in the legacy automaker GM by 10.44%, as it shed 60 mil

  • GAN Limited (GAN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    GAN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is The Trade Desk Stock a Buy?

    After a rough start to 2021, shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are making a comeback with a vengeance and are homing back in on all-time highs. This cloud software stock is still a buy. The Trade Desk just provided its mid-year update for 2021, and business is firing on all cylinders.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • 10 Russell 2000 Basic Materials Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 Russell 2000 basic materials dividend stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the basic materials sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Russell 2000 Basic Materials Dividend Stocks to Buy. The basic materials sector is one that is typically considered to be […]