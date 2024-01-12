Belden (BDC) Fell on a Weaker Demand Environment

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small Cap Equity Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered a return of 11.02% net of fees (11.18% gross of fees), trailing the Russell 2000 Index’s 14.03% total return. Both security selection and allocation effects drove the underperformance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Aristotle Small Cap Equity Strategy featured stocks such as Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) offers a portfolio of signal transmission solutions. On January 11, 2024, Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) stock closed at $73.73 per share. One-month return of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was -3.88%, and its shares lost 8.46% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has a market capitalization of $3.073 billion.

Aristotle Small Cap Equity Strategy stated the following regarding Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC), a manufacturer and seller of connectors, cables, and networking gear to help its customers acquire, transmit, manage, and orchestrate data, declined during the period amid a weaker demand environment, pauses in capital spending, and channel de-stocking. Despite these near-term pressures, we maintain our position as we believe the company’s ongoing transition from being mostly a commoditized component supplier to a complete solutions provider can drive margin expansion. Furthermore, we believe the company’s focus on serving secularly attractive end markets of Industrial Automation, Cybersecurity, Broadband & 5G, and Smart Buildings will position the company favorably over the long term."

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) at the end of third quarter which was 26 in the previous quarter.

