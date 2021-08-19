U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,356.50
    -38.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,549.00
    -338.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,745.50
    -103.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,117.60
    -37.40 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.22
    -2.24 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +5.95 (+33.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0070 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5880
    -0.1720 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,164.81
    -633.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,105.98
    -22.70 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.93
    -142.39 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 364,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Belfrics To Make Crypto Derivatives and Forex Available on Their Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Life Clips Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Belfrics To Go Live September 2021 with Leveraged Forex Instruments and Crypto Derivative Contracts; Looks to Achieve Over $2 Billion in Monthly Volumes Before End of 2021

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (“Life Clips”) and Belfrics Group (“Belfrics”) announced today that Belfrics International Limited (Labuan) Malaysia, which holds a money broker license from Labuan Financial Services Authority, will be offering leveraged FOREX instruments and crypto derivative contracts starting in September 2021. With Both the CEOs of Belfrics and Life Clips having in-depth experience in trading markets, traders can expect innovative products and optimal trading conditions through Belfrics trading platforms.

Robert Grinberg, CEO and President of Life Clips, Inc. said, “Belfrics International's plan to introduce leveraged FOREX instruments and crypto derivative contracts to its clients comes on the heels of the news that the Securities Commission (SC) Malaysia has served a public reprimand against Binance, calling for it and all of its entities to cease operations in the country.”

Belfrics CEO and Founder, Praveen Kumar said, “As lucrative as the Forex Market is, the Crypto Derivative market is ripe with opportunity, with few players in the space as of yet. This will allow us to take significant market share in the space. Having the ability to provide this on our platform puts us light-speed ahead of many other competitors.”

The Foreign Exchange (“FX”) industry commands a daily traded volume of more than $6 trillion and is the largest traded asset class. Crypto derivative volume in June was $3.2 trillion as against the spot market volume of $2.7 trillion, according to a monthly report by CryptoCompare.

In order to ensure a seamless trading environment, Belfrics has partnered with Hybrid Solutions, a leading derivative trading platform provider, to use their Vertexfx platform for trading leveraged products. Vertexfx platform has been serving forex brokers since 2002 and has advanced plugins that cater to all types of traders. The collaboration with Hybrid solutions is a strategic move to onboard industry leaders to ensure a high quality trading experience as trading volumes increase. With desktop, web, iOS and Android platforms available, traders will be able to deploy advanced money management tools, copy trading, and auto trading strategies using the VertexFX platform plugins.

Mr. Kumar concludes, “In my previous experience managing other institutions, I was in charge of launching commodity contracts and providing liquidity solutions for retail and institutional Forex, as well as commodity brokers in many regions. A large number of brokers are waiting for us to start the liquidity solution for forex and crypto assets. These are pockets of high-volume institutional flows, in which we intend to establish our dominance in the near future.”

About Life Clips, Inc.

Life Clips is the parent company of Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. On July 15, 2021, Life Clips signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire Belfrics Global, a blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health using advanced speech-based AI technology to predict risk for various types of depression and mood and anxiety-based disorders years before a clinical diagnosis is obtained. Cognitive Apps’ AI-Powered mental health analytics platform empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Life Clips also distributes Mobeego single-use and cordless batteries.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.

For Life Clips, Inc. Investor Relations Please Contact:

David Kugelman
(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada
(404) 281-8556 Mobile, WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram
Skype: kugsusa
dk@atlcp.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidkugelman


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 108% to 212% Upside, According to Wall Street

    At least a handful of Wall Street analysts and investment banks expect these widely followed stocks to soar.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • China Tech Rout Deepens as New Regulations Mulled; Alibaba Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in Chinese technology giants deepened on Thursday after the industry was hit with a fresh round of proposed regulations.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 2.9% lower after earlier falling to lowest since its inception in July 2020 with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slumping 5.5% to a record low in Hong Kong. Video streaming giant Kuaishou Technology slid 7.1% to close at new all-time low for a fifth consecutive session.Among other shares, sector’s bellwether Tencent Holdings Lt

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures dropped Thursday morning to extend losses from a day earlier, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • Surprise! Here's the Cheapest COVID Vaccine Stock on the Market Right Now

    The least expensive COVID-19 vaccine stock right now isn't one of the leaders in the market -- at least not yet.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Dow Jones Futures Extend Stock Market Sell-Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Futures fell, signaling more stock losses after the Fed hinted it'll start tapering this year. Nvidia, Robinhood led earnings.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Stocks to Commodities Sink on Fed, Growth Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks tumbled, with S&P 500 Index futures down for a third day, while Treasuries and the dollar rallied as concern about the withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus mixed with growing angst around the virus and global supply chains. For a fifth straight month, volatility was whipping up around the time stock options were expiring in the U.S.Contracts on the S&P 500 Index lost as much as 1.1% and the equity fear gauge headed for the biggest weekly increase since January. A s

  • Steel Stocks Are on Fire. Let Investors Beware.

    The Senate's sign-off on the infrastructure bill is driving the rally. But prices for iron ore are dropping in China. And that's not good for the long haul.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt