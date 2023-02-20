U.S. markets closed

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 22.5% to Reach $3,349.3 Million in 2023 - Forecast to 2028

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 22.5% on an annual basis to reach US$3,349.3 million in 2023.

The BNPL payment industry in Belgium has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Belgium remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.2% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$2,734.4 million in 2022 to reach US$5,965.3 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Belgium. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

  • Get a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics for Buy Now Pay Later: Identify market opportunities, major trends, and forecasting (2019-2028). Understand market trends through crucial KPIs like Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction, to stay ahead of the curve.

  • Insights by end-use sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple end-use sectors, and obtain market dynamics by end-use sectors in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in BNPL markets.

  • Market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments focused on specific opportunities, and analysing market-specific risks and important trends in the BNPL sector with our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.

  • Gain knowledge of consumer attitudes and actions: This report identifies and interprets important Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, such as spend by age, gender, and income level, using data from a proprietary survey.

  • Develop proactive and lucrative business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spend and major opportunities in Belgium.

Scope

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • Klarna

  • Afterpay

  • Cofidis

  • Scalapay

Belgium BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Belgium BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

  • Convenience - Short Term Loans

  • Credit - Loan Term Loans

Belgium BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

Belgium BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

  • Open Loop System

  • Closed Loop System

Belgium BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Standalone

  • Banks & Payment Service Providers

  • Marketplaces

Belgium BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Share by Age Group

  • Share by Income

  • Share by Gender

  • Adoption Rationale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l52dnz-buy-now?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belgium-buy-now-pay-later-market-report-2023-bnpl-payments-are-expected-to-grow-by-22-5-to-reach-3-349-3-million-in-2023---forecast-to-2028--301750645.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

