Belgium Embedded Finance Business Databook 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 44.9% to Reach $1.154 Billion in 2023 - 50+ KPIs on Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments 2020-2029

Reuters

The Federal Reserve's preferred bond market signal of an upcoming recession has plunged to fresh lows, bolstering the case for those who believe the central bank will soon need to cut rates in order to revive economic activity. Research from the Fed has argued that the "near-term forward spread" comparing the forward rate on Treasury bills 18 months from now with the current yield on a three-month Treasury bill was the most reliable bond market signal of an imminent economic contraction. That spread, which has been in negative territory since November, plunged to new lows this week, standing at nearly minus 170 basis points on Thursday.