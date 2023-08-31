Do You Believe Crocs (CROX) has a Long Runway for Growth?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Small Cap Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTSX returned 1.10%, Advisor Class fund APDSX posted a return of 1.19%, and Institutional Class fund APHSX returned 1.19%, compared to a return of 7.05% for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Year-to-date, ARTSX, APDSX, and APHSX returned 8.78%, 8.91%, and 8.91%, respectively, compared to a 13.55% return for the benchmark. Despite this year's relative setback, the firm remains bullish on its asset class's long-term prospects. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) engages in the footwear and accessories business. On August 30, 2023, Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) stock closed at $96.84 per share. One-month return of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was -6.68%, and its shares gained 32.62% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion.

Artisan Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Along with Exact Sciences, notable adds in the quarter included Twist Bioscience, Saia and Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Crocs designs, develops, manufactures and distributes casual footwear and accessories for men, women and children. The company invented the molded plastic Clog in 2002 and has turned it into a $3 billion global revenue base. We believe expansion opportunities outside the US, demand from new product introductions (including from recently acquired Hey Dude) and distribution pushes within the direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels will drive greater-than-expected revenue growth. Given the company’s small market share, just 1% of the global footwear industry, we believe it has a long runway for growth and continue to build our GardenSM position."

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 45 hedge fund portfolios held Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) at the end of second quarter which was 31 in the previous quarter.

