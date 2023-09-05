Do You Believe in the Growth Potential of CONSOL Energy (CEIX)?

Black Bear Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. Black Bear Value Fund returned +4.4%, net, in June and +14.0%, net, YTD, compared to the HFRI Value Index, which returned +3.3% in June and is +5.9% YTD. During the same period, the S&P 500 returned +6.6% and +16.9%, respectively. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Black Bear Value Partners highlighted stocks like CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) engages in the production of bituminous coal. On September 1, 2023, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) stock closed at $90.37 per share. One-month return of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) was 23.93%, and its shares gained 24.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion.

Black Bear Value Partners made the following comment about CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"We have a large investment across the energy & commodity spaces. The thesis is simple…we haven’t developed enough energy or commodity resources to satisfy the near- and medium term needs of the world as well as provide for a renewable/less-carbon intensive future. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is an American energy company focused on the coal sector. The business has undergone a shift from being a majority producer of coal for domestic energy purposes to an export-driven producer of coal for non-power generation purposes. Over the last few years, the Company has delevered to a near-zero net debt position and is trading at a 25-30% unlevered free cash flow. While there is a negative stigma associated with coal (and some deserved) there are parts of the world that have limited energy alternatives and will require coal supply over the coming years. I expect the company to commit a large amount of the free cashflow to buying in cheap stock and the per share intrinsic value to grow substantially over the next 3 years."

Story continues

5 Largest Rare Earth Companies in the World

Copyright: vyacheslavsvetlichnyy / 123RF Stock Photo

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) at the end of second quarter which was 33 in the previous quarter.

We discussed CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in another article and shared Greenlight Capital's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.