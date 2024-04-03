Do You Believe in the Growth Prospects of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)?

Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Contrarian Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Optimism started to prevail, during the last months of the year, and investors reacted positively to news of a potential change in direction by the US Federal Reserve, as well as indications that the US economy is heading for a soft landing. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 8.80% (net) compared to a 13.3% return for the Russell 2500 Index. Furthermore, the fund underperformed its secondary benchmark, the Russell 2500 Value Index, which returned 13.76% during the same period. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Meridian Contrarian Fund featured stocks like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a semiconductor company. On April 2, 2024, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock closed at $178.70 per share. One-month return of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was -15.16%, and its shares gained 93.06% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has a market capitalization of $288.804 billion.

Meridian Contrarian Fund stated the following regarding Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a global semiconductor chip maker specializing in central processing units (CPUs), which are considered the core component of most computing devices, and graphics processing units (GPUs), which accelerate operations running on CPUs. We invested in 2018 when it was a mid-cap value stock plagued by many years of underperformance due to lagging technology and lost market hi share versus competitors Intel and Nvidia. Our research identified that changes and investments made by current management under CEO Lisa Su had, over several years, finally resulted in compelling technology that positioned AMD as a stronger competitor to Nvidia and that its latest products were superior to Intel’s. We invested on the the belief that AMD’s valuation at that that time did not reflect the potential for its technology leadership to generate significant market share gains and improved profits. This thesis has been playing out for several years. During the quarter, AMD unveiled more details about its upcoming GPU products for the AI market. The stock reacted positively to expectations that AMD’s GPU servers will be a viable alternative to Nvidia. Although we pared back our exposure to AMD into strength as part of our risk-management practice, we maintained a position in the stock. We believe AMD will continue to gain share in large and growing markets and is reasonably valued relative to the potential for significantly higher earnings."

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is in 15th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was held by 120 hedge fund portfolios, down from 110 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

