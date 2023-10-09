Do You Believe in the Growth Prospects of Lantheus Holdings (LNTH)?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy underperformed the benchmark Russell 2000 Growth Index in the third quarter with particular weakness in several healthcare holdings. The strategy generated gains across three of the nine sectors in which it was invested during the quarter, on an absolute basis. Overall stock selection detracted from performance on a relative basis. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Bedford, Massachusetts, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is a manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic products. On October 6, 2023, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock closed at $70.83 per share. One-month return of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) was 6.67%, and its shares gained 8.24% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has a market capitalization of $4.847 billion.

ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"We also made an investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), which offers a portfolio of diagnostic health care products, primarily serving the complex nuclear imaging market. The company also has a pipeline of disruptive nuclear therapeutics (radiopharmaceuticals), creating a unique combination of strong profitability and cash flow generation with attractive growth opportunities in pipeline and existing products. The operational and logistical challenges of operating in nuclear medicine provide Lantheus a durable moat in this emerging therapeutic market."

