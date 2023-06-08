Do You Believe in the Growth Prospects of SAP SE (SAP)?

Investment management company Ave Maria recently released its “Ave Maria World Equity Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund returned 6.87% compared to the MSCI All Country World Index’s 7.30% return. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ave Maria World Equity Fund highlighted stocks like SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is an enterprise application software products provider. On June 7, 2023, SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) stock closed at $131.70 per share. One-month return of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was -2.32%, and its shares gained 31.88% of their value over the last 52 weeks. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has a market capitalization of $154.668 billion.

Ave Maria World Equity Fund made the following comment about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) provides enterprise application software products worldwide. SAP is successfully transitioning from a perpetual license model to a SAAS model, which we believe will lead to an increase in TAM (total addressable market), higher margins and lower capital intensity."

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 14 hedge fund portfolios held SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 18 in the previous quarter.

