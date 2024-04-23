Do You Believe in the Growth Prospects of Sofi Technologies (SOFI)?

Patient Capital Management, a value investing firm, released its “Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the quarter the strategy returned 11.8% net of fees compared to the S&P 500’s 10.6% return. The outperformance of the portfolio can be attributed to selection and allocation effects, which are partially counteracted by interaction effects, according to a three-factor performance attribution model. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy featured stocks like SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in its Q1 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) offers various financial services. On April 22, 2024, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock closed at $7.25 per share. One-month return of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) was -2.68%, and its shares gained 24.36% of their value over the last 52 weeks. SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion.

Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy stated the following regarding SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) fell in the first quarter despite delivering strong 4Q results and 2024 guidance supported by their non-lending businesses. The company continues to gain share in the digital lending and neo-banking space, consistently growing deposits at $2B a quarter. What differentiates the company is their focus on prime and super-prime customers (average FICO 749). Sofi is early in its life cycle, currently being a small player in a very large total addressable market (TAM). With their strong management team, we believe the company will continue to deliver on their guidance of strong growth and expanding margins."

A professional banker shaking hands with an entrepreneur in a boardroom setting.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) was held by 29 hedge fund portfolios, up from 24 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We previously discussed SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in another article, where we shared the list of stocks Cathie Wood was buying for 2024.

