Do You Believe in the Long-Term Outlook for Armstrong World Industries (AWI)?

During Q3, U.S. stocks fell due to rising long-term interest rates, higher energy prices, and the Fed's message of higher rates for longer. In the third quarter, the fund declined 1.2% (-1.4% net) compared to a 5.1% decrease for the Russell 2000 Index. Both sector exposure and stock selection dragged the performance in the quarter.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) is a ceiling systems manufacturer for the construction and renovation of buildings. On November 7, 2023, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) stock closed at $80.81 per share. One-month return of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) was 9.93%, and its shares gained 9.14% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy made the following comment about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Increased: Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) - Added to the existing position on recent weakness. We remain confident in the long-term outlook for the business. We believe AWI trades at an attractive discount to intrinsic value."

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) at the end of second quarter which was 30 in the previous quarter.

