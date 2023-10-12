Do You Believe in the Long-Term Prospects of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. U.S. equities fell from the first-half highs amid fears of slowing consumer spending and higher interest rates. The strategy performed strongly in this environment outperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index. The strategy benefited from two of the 11 sectors it was invested in during the quarter, on an absolute basis. Overall stock selection and sector allocation contributed to performance on a relative basis. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy highlighted stocks like Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a media and technology company. On October 11, 2023, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock closed at $44.24 per share. One-month return of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was -2.10%, and its shares gained 54.20% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has a market capitalization of $182.496 billion.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy made the following comment about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Long-term holdings Charter and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) delivered strong second-quarter results relative to expectations; their stable recurring revenue streams and undemanding valuations were rewarded in the current environment. Cable multiples compressed over the past 24 months on fears of heightened competition in their core broadband business from fixed wireless and fiber providers. While fiber remains a competitive alternative to cable broadband over the long term, high upfront investments and a materially higher cost of capital are resulting in slower buildouts than previously expected. Fixed wireless also continues to gain traction, particularly in rural markets, but share gains also appear to be moderating. At the same time, both Comcast and Charter are expanding their footprints into rural and adjacent markets while gaining wireless market share, leveraging their mobile virtual network operator agreements with Verizon. We think both cable companies are well-positioned to continue to grow while generating substantial free cash flows. We added to Comcast during the quarter."

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 66 hedge fund portfolios held Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) at the end of the second quarter, which was 68 in the previous quarter.

