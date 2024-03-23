BELIMO Holding AG (VTX:BEAN) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.9% Yield

BELIMO Holding AG (VTX:BEAN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase BELIMO Holding's shares before the 27th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 2nd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF08.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF8.50 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that BELIMO Holding has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of CHF0457.80. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BELIMO Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 76% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether BELIMO Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 95% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

BELIMO Holding paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were BELIMO Holding to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see BELIMO Holding earnings per share are up 9.7% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, BELIMO Holding has increased its dividend at approximately 10% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has BELIMO Holding got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? BELIMO Holding is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income and an uncomfortably high 95% of its cash flow as dividends. At least earnings per share have been growing steadily. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of BELIMO Holding.

