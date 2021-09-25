U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,570.68
    -1,978.53 (-4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Belize Announces Successful Results of Its Offer to Bondholders and Extends the Expiration Time

·4 min read

BELMOPAN, Belize, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Belize (the "Government") announced that, as of the date hereof, it has received Tender Orders for its Offer, as set forth in the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement, dated September 13, 2021 (the "Statement"), equal to approximately 84.38% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Bonds. Capitalized terms used and not defined herein shall have the respective meanings set forth in the Statement.

"The Government of Belize is delighted that the vast majority of holders of the Government's only international bond have indicated their support for this proposed transaction," said Belize's Prime Minister, John Briceño. "We are attempting to achieve, in this one transaction, both significant debt relief and the long-term protection of Belize's precious marine environment."

As a result of receiving these Tender Orders, the Super-Majority Consent Condition described in the Statement has been satisfied. However, the Offer and Exit Amendments set forth in the Statement remain subject to the satisfaction of the Financing Condition and General Conditions described in the Statement. In order to provide Holders of Bonds that have not yet tendered an additional opportunity to submit Tender Orders, the Government hereby extends the Expiration Time for the Offer to October 15, 2021 at 5 p.m. New York City time (unless further extended by the Government in its sole discretion pursuant to the terms of the Statement). Any Eligible Holder who tenders Bonds after the date hereof but prior to the Expiration Time (as extended) will be eligible to receive the Purchase Price and the Contingency Account Distribution on the Settlement Date, but, because the Consent Deadline is not being extended, such tendering Holders will not be eligible to receive the Accrued Interest Payment.

As previously announced, if the Indenture is amended as proposed in the Statement, any Bonds that are not validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time will be redeemed and cancelled on the Redemption Date, which will be the Settlement Date. Holders of such redeemed Bonds as of the Redemption Date will be entitled only to the Redemption Price (which is equal to the Purchase Price) and the Contingency Account Distribution. Holders of redeemed Bonds will not be entitled to receive any accrued and unpaid interest or any other additional amount.

In order for a Holder of redeemed Bonds to receive the Redemption Price and the Contingency Account Distribution, the applicable DTC Participant will be required to deliver a Redemption Certification Form representing, among other things, that such Holder was the beneficial owner of the applicable redeemed Bonds as of the Redemption Date. For the avoidance of doubt, as a result, such redeemed Bonds will become non-transferrable as of the Redemption Date. The Exit Amendments are hereby revised to the extent necessary to reflect the foregoing terms applicable to Bonds that are not tendered prior to the Expiration Time. Copies of the revised Exit Amendments will be made available upon request by the Information and Tender Agent and will be posted on the website of the Central Bank of Belize at https://www.centralbank.org.bz/news.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as the Financial Advisor and ESG Structuring Advisor to Belize. In connection with the Offer and the Consent Solicitation, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as Dealer Manager and Global Bondholder Services Corporation is serving as Information and Tender Agent in connection with the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Any questions or requests for assistance concerning the Offer should be directed to the Dealer Manager or the Information and Tender Agent at its applicable address and telephone number set forth below. Requests for assistance in completing and delivering Tender Orders and the Tendering Holder Certification Form or requests for additional copies of the Statement and other related documents should be directed to the Information and Tender Agent at its address and telephone number below:

Information and Tender Agent

Global Bondholder Services Corporation
65 Broadway, Suite 404
New York, New York 10006
Attn: Corporate Actions
Email: contact@gbsc-usa.com
Banks and Brokers Call: +1 (212) 430-3774
Toll Free: (866) 470-3700

Financial Advisor and ESG Structuring Advisor
and
Dealer Manager

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor
New York, New York 10013
Attn: Liability Management Group
Toll Free: (800) 558-3745
Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or a solicitation of consents of any holders of securities, and none of the Bonds has been or will be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Unless they are registered under the Securities Act, the Bonds may be offered only in transactions that are exempt from registration under the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer of the Bonds for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which any offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law.

This press release and any other documents and/or materials relating hereto is not being made and the press release and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, this press release is not being made and related documents and/or materials have not been distributed, and must not be passed on, to persons in the United Kingdom ("UK") other than (i) persons falling within Article 43(2) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"), including existing members and creditors of Belize or (ii) any other persons to whom they may otherwise lawfully be made in circumstances where section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") does not apply and (all such persons described in (i) and (ii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). In the UK, any investment or investment activity to which this press release or any related documents and/or materials relate is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person in the UK who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this press release or any related documents and/or materials or any of its or their contents.

NONE OF BELIZE OR ITS ADVISORS NOR ANY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICIALS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AFFILIATES, AGENTS OR REPRESENTATIVES HAVE MADE ANY RECOMMENDATION AS TO WHETHER HOLDERS SHOULD PARTICIPATE IN ANY CONSENT SOLICITATION OR TENDER OFFER THAT MAY BE ANNOUNCED BY BELIZE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Securities Act) concerning Belize. These statements are based upon beliefs of certain officials of Belize and others as well as a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Belize. Future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "contemplates," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "projections" and similar expressions, as they relate to Belize, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of Belize with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Belize undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the events described or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact occur.

Questions regarding this press release should be directed to Joseph Waight at the email address: joseph.waight@mof.gov.bz.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belize-announces-successful-results-of-its-offer-to-bondholders-and-extends-the-expiration-time-301385048.html

SOURCE The Government of Belize

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Dropped, but 2 New Meme Stocks Popped Friday

    The Reddit crowd doesn't seem to have given up on GameStop (NYSE: GME) yet, but it seems to be paying more attention to other names it thinks it can drive into a short squeeze. In Friday trading, GameStop dipped, but electric vehicle start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and independent oil and natural gas company Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) are soaring, with chatter on the latter two names picking up on Reddit. GameStop had dropped 2.9%.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Why Naked Brands Stock Surged Higher Today

    The online retailer of intimate apparel and swimsuits may have found a merger/acquisition candidate.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

    A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice.

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Snapping Up

    Finding solid returns is the goal of the game when it comes to stock investing, and investors of all stripes are always on the lookout for a reliable strategy. One common mode, followed by retail investors seeking accurate clues for stocks on the way up, is keep track of insider trades. Corporate insiders are company officers, in high positions, with responsibility to Board members and shareholders alike for bringing in profits and stock price gains. Their positions give them a deeper knowledge

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Hints At Spending Bill Changes; Tesla CEO Elon Musk Touts Chips

    The Dow Jones struggled. Nancy Pelosi hinted at spending bill changes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made bullish noises on chips. Snap stock surged.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    It's the last of those three chip uses -- mining cryptocurrency -- that seems to be weighing on the stock. The People's Bank of China, you see, just announced that it is banning all cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and in particular, banning Bitcoin and Tether from circulating in China. The move seems likely to weigh on Nvidia's business, but I wouldn't be too concerned for Nvidia stock despite the drop.

  • The Aristocrats’ Dividends Seem Safe. Then There’s AT&T.

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • New vehicle sales hit record high for fifth-straight month

    Kayla Reynolds, an analyst at Cox Automotive, breaks down Kelley Blue Book's latest report on new car sales.&nbsp;

  • Nike falls amid supply chain hurdle warning

    Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade breaks down Nike's slump despite an earnings beat.

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results late yesterday. The company's bookings hit a new record, and management raised its revenue guidance for the full year as a result of the strong quarter. Aehr Test Systems reported net revenue of $5.6 million in the quarter, a 181% jump year over year.

  • Carnival Corporation (CCL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CCL earnings call for the period ending August 31, 2021.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

    It's a sign of the times that internet forums can have just as much influence over a stock's growth trajectory as white-shoe investment firms. Among the cannabis companies that still get love from Redditors, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stand out because of the volume of commentary they generate. The stock trading frenzy of January and February may have subsided, but these three pot stocks still command a lot of investor support.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • China declares cryptocurrency transactions illegal, Bitcoin tumbles

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies.&nbsp;

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.