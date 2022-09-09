U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,072.45
    +66.27 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.01
    +421.49 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,114.19
    +252.06 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.51
    +36.61 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.39
    +2.85 (+3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.70
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.32 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0048
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1593
    +0.0091 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6680
    -1.4190 (-0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,222.23
    +1,980.62 (+10.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.16
    +19.56 (+4.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Belk Names Don Hendricks as Chief Executive Officer

·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Belk announced that Don Hendricks has been named chief executive officer of the company effective immediately. Hendricks has served as interim CEO since May 2022 and previously served as president and chief operating officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Belk, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Belk, Inc.)

"I'm honored to take on the role of Belk's next CEO and continue my journey with this extraordinary company," Hendricks said. "Through my work with Belk's board, leadership team and talented associates, I believe the company is well positioned to build on its current momentum and achieve success now and in the future. Together, we will capitalize on the demand for great products at great prices, which Belk has long been known for, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customers and communities."

Hendricks joined Belk in 2016 as COO, later assuming responsibilities for Stores in 2019. As president and COO, Hendricks spearheaded the company's initiatives to enhance its omnichannel capabilities and was instrumental in leading the company through the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining Belk, Hendricks held senior leadership positions at Gymboree, Hot Topic and Torrid, including chief information officer and COO.

Lisa Harper, a member of the Belk Board of Directors, said, "Don is a proven leader who is motivated by creating the best products and customer experience possible. His passion shines through in all that he does, and we are grateful he will assume the role of CEO at this exciting time for the company."

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belk-names-don-hendricks-as-chief-executive-officer-301621353.html

SOURCE Belk, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Week 1 fantasy football stats notebook: Raiders rule NFL reveals we can't wait to see

    Matt Harmon shares the "grand reveals” he can’t wait to see play out in the first week of the NFL season, led by the Raiders' revamped offense.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Why Peloton Stock Jumped on Friday

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares beat the market on Friday as the stock gained 11% by 1 p.m. ET compared to a 1.2% increase in the S&P 500. Shares have been reeling in recent months as Peloton struggled to boost sales of its exercise platforms or membership subscriptions to its services.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • These 2 Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run

    Let's examine two companies worth buying before the next bull market: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) and Block (NYSE: SQ). As its name suggests, Tandem Diabetes Care focuses on the diabetes market. At the moment, Tandem's most important product is the t:slim X2 insulin pump.

  • Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up

    All week long, trading in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been strong. After opening lower following the long holiday weekend, shares of the semiconductors-for-gaming leader have notched three straight days of stock price gains -- including this morning, with Nvidia stock up 2.2% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can probably thank sustained buying by Cathie Wood for that.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    The leading payments processing company and an iconic consumer staple both belong in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio.

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Popped Friday Morning

    A couple of catalysts drove the crypto trading specialist higher, including an upgrade by a Wall Street analyst and news it plans to fund a court battle challenging a U.S. Treasury Department decision. Daiwa analyst Carlton Lai upgraded Coinbase to buy from outperform (weak buy), while maintaining his price target of $100. Furthermore, after "years of delay," he views the upcoming debut of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) The Merge as "one of the crypto industry's biggest events this year."

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • Kroger raises full-year guidance after strong Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Kroger.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $15.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day.

  • Top Funds Bet Over $1 Billion On Five Stocks, Including Apple

    See how to gauge demand and strength in Apple, Nasdaq and other stocks on the latest list of new buys by the best mutual funds.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Now

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) offer yields that are way above average. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns heaps of hospitals in the U.S. and nine other countries across four continents.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer John Stankey assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Lyft (LYFT) Surges 16.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Lyft (LYFT) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions could translate into further price increase in the near term.