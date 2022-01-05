Belkin offers an extensive suite of accessories for the new iPhone 13 and iPad series to enhance users' experience

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the market leader in mobile accessories, launches a dynamic range of accessories for the recently unveiled iPhone 13 series and the new iPad and iPad mini to support and elevate the experience of Apple users.

SCREENFORCE™ TemperedGlass Screen Protection (2-piece) for iPhone 13 / Pro / Pro Max / Mini

Engineered from high-quality Japanese Asahi glass, this screen protector is awarded a hardness and scratch resistance score of 9H - fully capable of withstanding daily wear and tear.

SRP: VND499,000



Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe

Built with MagSafe's powerful magnetic force, this product has a sturdy base and vent clip that keeps the phone securely in place while on the road. Drivers can safely and conveniently switch between landscape and portrait modes with one hand.

SRP: VND1,199,000

BOOST CHARGE™ Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad and Stand, Compatible with MagSafe

Make a video call in portrait orientation and switch to consuming video content in landscape easily while charging your phone at your desk with BOOST CHARGE™ Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand 7.5W. For quick charging on-the-go, use BOOST CHARGE™ Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad 7.5W for excellent space efficiency and portability. Both charging styles come in Black/White.

SRP for Wireless Charger Stand: VND899,000 (without Wall Charger) and VND1,199,000 (with USB-C PD Wall Charger 20W)

SRP for Portable Wireless Charger Pad: VND1,049,000 (without Wall Charger) and VND1,349,000 (with USB-C PD Wall Charger 20W)

BOOST CHARGE™ Wall Chargers

The BOOST CHARGE™ range of wall chargers deliver super-fast charging - powering your devices from 0-50% in 30 minutes.

BOOST CHARGE™ Dual USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger 68W is optimised for intelligent power sharing. Charge a single device and get up to 60W or 2 devices with the right amount of power - a tablet up to 50W with one port and a smartphone up to 18W with the other.



Story continues

SRP: VND1,499,000

BOOST CHARGE™ Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger 40W makes power charging possible with a dual USB-C port that delivers up to 20W of power each.



SRP: VND799,000

BOOST CHARGE™ Dual Wall Charger with PPS 37W Wall Charger supports fast charging with Programmable Power Standard (PPS) technology. It delivers optimum USB-C PD power to a compatible device and has a 12W USB-A port to charge a second device at the same time.



SRP: VND699,000

BOOST CHARGE™ USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W enables the power supply to dynamically adjust output according to the connected device, delivering the right amount of power needed for an ideal and safe recharge.



SRP: VND549,000



The innovative BOOST CHARGE™ PRO 20W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger uses high performance Gallium nitride (GaN) transistors that deliver next-level fast charging with less heat generated.



SRP: VND599,000

BOOST CHARGE™ 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger + USB-C to Lightning Cable is compact and has an adjustable plug design that fits easily in tight spaces and hard-to-reach outlets.



SRP: VND499,000

BOOST CHARGE™ USB-C and USB-A Cables

Apple users now have more options for their wired charging needs. These cables are MFi certified for compatibility with fast-charging USB chargers.

Charge your iOS devices and sync music, photos, or data from any USB-A port with BOOST CHARGE™ Lightning to USB-A Cable. It is tested to withstand 8,000+ bends. Available in 15cm/ 1m/ 2m/ 3m length, and Black/White/Midnight Green (1m only).



SRP: VND299,000 (1M), VND399,000 (2M), VND599,000 (3M)

The enhanced braided nylon design of BOOST CHARGE™ Braided Lightning to USB-A Cable has a premium look and is tested to withstand 10,000+ bends*. Available in 15cm/ 1m/ 2m/ 3m length, and Black/White.

SRP: VND349,000 (15 cm), VND399,000 (1M), VND499,000 (2M), VND599,000 (3M)

Enjoy a fast charge on your devices, up to 50% in 30 minutes, when pairing BOOST CHARGE™ USB-C to Lightning Cable with an 18W USB-PD charger. Available in 1m length, and Black/White/Midnight Green.



SRP: VND349,000 (1M)

Other than fast charging when used with an 18W USB-PD charger, you also get extra durability with BOOST CHARGE™ Braided USB-C to Lightning Cable. It is designed to resist fraying from frequent use. Available in 1m/ 2m/ 3m length, and Black/White.



SRP: VND449,000 (1M), VND499,000 (2M)

SOUNDFORM™ True Wireless Earbuds

A combination of superior sound quality and battery life, the SOUNDFORM™ True Wireless Earbuds are made for work and play.

SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, in Black/White, are the first third-party accessory to support Apple's Find My network, allowing you to track its wireless charging case.



SRP: VND2,799,000

Step out from a meeting and straight into your favourite workout with SOUNDFORM™ True Wireless Earbuds, in Black/White. It is tested for IPX5 water and sweat resistance for you to move through your everyday activities worry-free.



SRP: VND1,499,000

Work from home, at your desk, or anywhere at ease with SOUNDFORM™ Rise True Wireless Earbuds, available in Black/Blue/White. There are two microphones in each earbud and clear-call environmental noise cancelling technology to ensure clarity.



SRP: VND1,999,000

Enjoy custom in-ear fit with SOUNDFORM™ Move True Wireless Earbuds. Choose from 3 sizes of ergonomically shaped silicone ear tips to seal the quality sound. Both buds include a built-in microphone so you can use either earbud on its own.



SRP: VND1,149,000



Belkin USB-C™ Multimedia Hub

Offering USB-A, USB-C, HDMI™ (supporting 4K 30Hz monitors), 1Gb ethernet and SD card ports, with up to 5Gbps of bandwidth, this product connects your USB-C laptop seamlessly to multiple devices at one time. It also supports pass-through charging up to 60W.



SRP: VND2,699,000

Availability

All products are currently available in the following online and offline stores.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that connect people to the technology they love whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International ( Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn® ) merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

SOURCE Belkin Asia Pacific Limited