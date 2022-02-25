U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.75
    -26.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,998.00
    -158.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,850.25
    -116.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.10
    -10.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.50
    +1.69 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.80
    -8.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.29 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1211
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.32
    -0.70 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3422
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2210
    -0.2560 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,706.24
    +3,767.81 (+10.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.85
    +82.72 (+10.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Belkin offers a suite of accessories solutions for the new iPhone 13 and iPad series

·6 min read

Enhance the experience on Apple devices with the full range of accessories

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the market leader in mobile accessories, unveils a dynamic range of accessories perfect for the latest iPhone 13 series and iPad series today.

Belkin MagSafe Accessories

Belkin's powerful MagSafe accessory solution has been optimized for the iPhone 13 series. It features 15W safe wireless charging function, high compatibility with the MagSafe system, and the best hands-free experience.

Those with multiple Apple devices will appreciate the BOOST CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W which can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.

SRP: RM699

There is also an alternative option – the BOOST CHARGE™ PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe 15W for those who do not need the Apple Watch charger but still want the MagSafe's powerful magnetism and 15W super-fast charging. Both are available in Black/White.

SRP: RM499

The Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe allows drivers to comfortably and safely mount their phones with one hand thanks to MagSafe's powerful magnetic force. The body of the product consists of a sturdy base and a vent clip, which is securely fixed to the vehicle vent. Drivers can also conveniently switch between landscape and portrait modes with one hand.

SRP: RM199

Belkin Magnetic Range

Besides the MagSafe range, Belkin also offers a range of magnetic charging styles that are compatible with MagSafe. With the BOOST CHARGE™ Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand 7.5W, users can switch from making a video call in portrait orientation to consuming video content in landscape orientation easily while charging their phone at the desk.

SRP: RM229 (with power adaptor) and RM189 (without power adaptor)

For space efficient charging on-the-go, the BOOST CHARGE™ Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad 7.5W charges iPhone with a small circle-shaped charging pad at the end of a thin and long cable. Both charging styles come in Black/White and users can choose to get them with or without a power adapter.

SRP: RM199 (with power adaptor) and RM159 (without power adaptor)

The Belkin's BOOST CHARGE™PRO Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch in Black/White provides a more convenient charging module for the Apple Watch Series 7. The compact and travel-ready charger delivers a 33% faster charging speed while you lay your Apple Watch flat or display it in nightstand mode. The 1.2M USB-C cable with intuitive cable management also lets you charge while keeping your space clutter-free.

SRP: RM319 (without power adaptor)

Belkin's 2500mAh BOOST CHARGE™ Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 2.5K in Black/White is a portable power bank that attaches securely to the back of iPhone, so users don't need to connect any cables to charge it.

SRP: RM179

Never run out of power on the road with the Belkin's BOOST CHARGE™ Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W. It enables a convenient wireless charge up to 10W while using the map or taking calls while users drive. If users' phone has an official MagSafe compatible case, they don't even need to remove it.

SRP: RM179

Powerful and Portable Wall Chargers

The Belkin's BOOST CHARGE™ range of wall chargers deliver super-fast charging - powering users' devices from 0 – 50% in 30 minutes.

BOOST CHARGE™ Dual USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger 63W is optimized for intelligent power sharing. Charge a single device and get up to 60W, or two devices with the right amount of power – a tablet up to 50W with one port and a smartphone up to 18W with the other.

SRP: RM259

BOOST CHARGE™ Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger 40W makes power charging possible with a dual USB-C port that delivers up to 20W of power each.

SRP: RM109

BOOST CHARGE™ Dual Wall Charger with PPS 37W supports fast charging with Programmable Power Standard (PPS) technology. It delivers optimum USB-C PD power to a compatible device and has a 12W USB-A port to charge a second device at the same time.

SRP: RM119

Experience next-level charging with BOOST CHARGE™ 30W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger. It provides fast charging for compatible devices with USB-C Power Delivery technology that delivers much higher levels of power than standard charging.

SRP: RM149

BOOST CHARGE™ USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W enables the power supply to dynamically adjust output according to the connected device, delivering the right amount of power needed for an ideal and safe recharge.

SRP: RM129

The innovative BOOST CHARGE™ 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger uses high performance Gallium nitride (GaN) transistors that deliver next-level fast charging with less heat generated.

SRP: RM79

True Wireless Sound

Step out from a meeting and straight into users' favorite workout with SOUNDFORM™ True Wireless Earbuds. It is tested for IPX5 water and sweat resistance for users to move through everyday activities worry-free. Available in Black/White.

SRP: RM229

Work from home, at the desk, or anywhere at ease with SOUNDFORM™ Rise True Wireless Earbuds, available in Black/Blue/White. There are two microphones in each earbud and clear-call environmental noise canceling technology to ensure clarity. Available in Black/Blue/White.

SRP: RM299

Listen to the favorite music while charging iPhone/iPad at the same time with the Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar™ , in White. Opt for the 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar™, in White, to connect iPhone to a laptop and access music or transfer data while synching.

SRP: RM225 (Lighting Audio)

SRP: RM215 (3.5mm Audio)

Charging cables

Enjoy a fast charge on the devices, up to 50% in 30 minutes, when pairing BOOST CHARGE™ USB-C to Lightning Cable. Available in 1m length, and in Black/Midnight Green/White.

SRP: RM95

On top of fast charging with an 18W USB-PD charger, get extra durability with the BOOST CHARGE™ Braided USB-C to Lightning Cable. It is designed to resist fraying from frequent use. Available in 1m length, and in Black/White.

SRP: RM105

Accessories for the iPad

Travel with a tablet without compromising on work or play. The Belkin CONNECT™ USB-C 7-in-1 Multiport Hub Adapter allows users to transform their iPad into a mini workstation with its two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, HDMI port, SD 3.0 card reader, micro-SD card reader, and 3.5mm audio input/output port.

SRP: RM289

Another alternative is Belkin's USB-C™ Multimedia Hub which has an Ethernet port instead of a micro-SD and 3.5mm audio input/output port. Both products can be easily and safely connected to devices optimized for USB-C type, and are characterized by easy portability.

SRP: RM469

For charging, Belkin recommends a BOOST CHARGE™ Dual USB-C PD GaN 63W fast charger that supports 18W and 50W output respectively from the two USB-C ports, or up to 60W output when using a single port, and powers the iPad to 50% in 45 minutes.

SRP: RM259

[Price and Availability]

All products are currently available at Belkin Lazada Official store and Belkin Shopee Mall store.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that connect people to the technology they love whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

SOURCE Belkin

Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Russia 'headed for economic stagnation, if not even worse': Brookings Institution senior fellow

    Brookings Institution Senior Fellow and Director of Research in Foreign Policy Michael O'Hanlon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. issuing new sanctions on Russia and the market plunge following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1 outlook

    Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 5% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Par

  • U.S. hits major Russian banks with sanctions over invasion of Ukraine

    The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, targeting its two biggest banks and members of the elite in new measures as Washington warned more action could come. Among the targets were five major Russian banks, including state-backed Sberbank and VTB, the country's two largest lenders, as well as wealthy individuals and their families. The United States also announced new export control measures.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bi

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us on the line today are Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman; Maggie Wu, chief financial officer; Toby Xu, deputy chief financial officer. In the fourth quarter of 2021, China's GDP grew 4%, while total retail sales rose 3% year over year.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • Why South Jersey Industries Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) soared 40% on Thursday after the energy services company struck a deal to be acquired. Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private investment vehicle, intends to buy SJI for roughly $8.1 billion. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," SJI CEO Mike Renna said in a press release.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower as investors monitor Russia's invasion

    Stock futures opened lower Thursday evening after a dramatic swing into positive territory during the regular trading day.