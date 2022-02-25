Belkin offers a suite of accessories solutions for the new iPhone 13 and iPad series

Enhance the experience on Apple devices with the full range of accessories

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the market leader in mobile accessories, unveils a dynamic range of accessories perfect for the latest iPhone 13 series and iPad series today.

Belkin MagSafe Accessories

Belkin's powerful MagSafe accessory solution has been optimized for the iPhone 13 series. It features 15W safe wireless charging function, high compatibility with the MagSafe system, and the best hands-free experience.

Those with multiple Apple devices will appreciate the BOOST CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W which can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.

SRP: RM699

There is also an alternative option – the BOOST CHARGE™ PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe 15W for those who do not need the Apple Watch charger but still want the MagSafe's powerful magnetism and 15W super-fast charging. Both are available in Black/White.

SRP: RM499

The Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe allows drivers to comfortably and safely mount their phones with one hand thanks to MagSafe's powerful magnetic force. The body of the product consists of a sturdy base and a vent clip, which is securely fixed to the vehicle vent. Drivers can also conveniently switch between landscape and portrait modes with one hand.

SRP: RM199

Belkin Magnetic Range

Besides the MagSafe range, Belkin also offers a range of magnetic charging styles that are compatible with MagSafe. With the BOOST CHARGE™ Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand 7.5W , users can switch from making a video call in portrait orientation to consuming video content in landscape orientation easily while charging their phone at the desk.

SRP: RM229 (with power adaptor) and RM189 (without power adaptor)

For space efficient charging on-the-go, the BOOST CHARGE™ Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad 7.5W charges iPhone with a small circle-shaped charging pad at the end of a thin and long cable. Both charging styles come in Black/White and users can choose to get them with or without a power adapter.

SRP: RM199 (with power adaptor) and RM159 (without power adaptor)

The Belkin's BOOST CHARGE™PRO Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch in Black/White provides a more convenient charging module for the Apple Watch Series 7. The compact and travel-ready charger delivers a 33% faster charging speed while you lay your Apple Watch flat or display it in nightstand mode. The 1.2M USB-C cable with intuitive cable management also lets you charge while keeping your space clutter-free.

SRP: RM319 (without power adaptor)

Belkin's 2500mAh BOOST CHARGE™ Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 2.5K in Black/White is a portable power bank that attaches securely to the back of iPhone, so users don't need to connect any cables to charge it.

SRP: RM179

Never run out of power on the road with the Belkin's BOOST CHARGE™ Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W . It enables a convenient wireless charge up to 10W while using the map or taking calls while users drive. If users' phone has an official MagSafe compatible case, they don't even need to remove it.

SRP: RM179

Powerful and Portable Wall Chargers

The Belkin's BOOST CHARGE™ range of wall chargers deliver super-fast charging - powering users' devices from 0 – 50% in 30 minutes.

BOOST CHARGE™ Dual USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger 63W is optimized for intelligent power sharing. Charge a single device and get up to 60W, or two devices with the right amount of power – a tablet up to 50W with one port and a smartphone up to 18W with the other.

SRP: RM259

BOOST CHARGE™ Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger 40W makes power charging possible with a dual USB-C port that delivers up to 20W of power each.

SRP: RM109

BOOST CHARGE™ Dual Wall Charger with PPS 37W supports fast charging with Programmable Power Standard (PPS) technology. It delivers optimum USB-C PD power to a compatible device and has a 12W USB-A port to charge a second device at the same time.

SRP: RM119

Experience next-level charging with BOOST CHARGE™ 30W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger . It provides fast charging for compatible devices with USB-C Power Delivery technology that delivers much higher levels of power than standard charging.

SRP: RM149

BOOST CHARGE™ USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W enables the power supply to dynamically adjust output according to the connected device, delivering the right amount of power needed for an ideal and safe recharge.

SRP: RM129

The innovative BOOST CHARGE™ 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger uses high performance Gallium nitride (GaN) transistors that deliver next-level fast charging with less heat generated.

SRP: RM79

True Wireless Sound

Step out from a meeting and straight into users' favorite workout with SOUNDFORM™ True Wireless Earbuds . It is tested for IPX5 water and sweat resistance for users to move through everyday activities worry-free. Available in Black/White.

SRP: RM229

Work from home, at the desk, or anywhere at ease with SOUNDFORM™ Rise True Wireless Earbuds , available in Black/Blue/White. There are two microphones in each earbud and clear-call environmental noise canceling technology to ensure clarity. Available in Black/Blue/White.

SRP: RM299

Listen to the favorite music while charging iPhone/iPad at the same time with the Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar™ , in White. Opt for the 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar™ , in White, to connect iPhone to a laptop and access music or transfer data while synching.

SRP: RM225 (Lighting Audio)

SRP: RM215 (3.5mm Audio)

Charging cables

Enjoy a fast charge on the devices, up to 50% in 30 minutes, when pairing BOOST CHARGE™ USB-C to Lightning Cable . Available in 1m length, and in Black/Midnight Green/White.

SRP: RM95

On top of fast charging with an 18W USB-PD charger, get extra durability with the BOOST CHARGE™ Braided USB-C to Lightning Cable . It is designed to resist fraying from frequent use. Available in 1m length, and in Black/White.

SRP: RM105

Accessories for the iPad

Travel with a tablet without compromising on work or play. The Belkin CONNECT™ USB-C 7-in-1 Multiport Hub Adapter allows users to transform their iPad into a mini workstation with its two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, HDMI port, SD 3.0 card reader, micro-SD card reader, and 3.5mm audio input/output port.

SRP: RM289

Another alternative is Belkin's USB-C™ Multimedia Hub which has an Ethernet port instead of a micro-SD and 3.5mm audio input/output port. Both products can be easily and safely connected to devices optimized for USB-C type, and are characterized by easy portability.

SRP: RM469

For charging, Belkin recommends a BOOST CHARGE™ Dual USB-C PD GaN 63W fast charger that supports 18W and 50W output respectively from the two USB-C ports, or up to 60W output when using a single port, and powers the iPad to 50% in 45 minutes.

SRP: RM259

All products are currently available at Belkin Lazada Official store and Belkin Shopee Mall store .

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that connect people to the technology they love whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International ( Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn® ) merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

