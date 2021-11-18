U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,700.62
    +11.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,870.53
    -60.52 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,954.83
    +33.26 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,360.66
    -16.35 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.10
    +0.74 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.00
    -8.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5860
    -0.0180 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3502
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2600
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,173.56
    -2,227.75 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,419.14
    -48.80 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.96
    -35.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Belkin's new 3-in-1 wireless charger delivers speedy charging for the latest Apple Watch and iPhone

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Belkin has a new 3-in-1 wireless charger that's tailor made for iPhone and Apple Watch owners, and that also provides MagSafe 15W charging speeds for iPhone 12 and 13, along with fast charging for the latest Apple Watch 7 series. Belikin also introduce a new standalone portable fast charger for Apple Watch that includes an integrated USB-C cable and also offers fast charge compatibility for Series 7 models.

The Belkin "BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad" which is too much of a mouthful and will henceforth be referred to as the 3-in-1 charger, has a MagSafe 15W wireless charger for your iPhone as mentioned. It also includes a standard Qi-compatible wireless charging pad that you can use to power up your AirPods, and there's an adjustable Apple Watch charging puck that supports fast charging as mentioned above. The adjustability of the Watch puck is a nice touch, giving you freedom to charge either lying flat or upright in Apple Watch's 'nightstand mode,' and there's a clever switch underneath that allows you to tweak the height of the stand to perfectly fit Apple Watch models new and old, as well as a side variety of Apple Watch cases if that's your thing.

The stand is covered in a rubberized silicone so you don't need to worry about inadvertently scratching any of your gadgets as you fumble in the night, and it's all powered by just a single cord that plugs into an included 40W power adapter. I've been using this for about a week now, and can confidently say it's the best option out there for a one-cord, max speed bedside charging solution for Apple fans.

It's $149.95, sold via both Belkin's own website and Apple's, and goes on sale starting today.

The Belkin "BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Fast Charger" (again, terrible, so let's just call it the Watch charger) is an awesome alternative to Apple's own little standalone pillow charger for Apple Watch. Thanks to the integrated cable it's super portable for travel, and again features adjustability to fit various Watch models and cases, as well as offering both flat and upright nightstand charging. Plus, you get the fast charging feature if you have a Series 7. Definitely the charger to beat when it comes to dedicated Apple Watch kit.

The Watch charger is just $59.95, which is a steal relative to Apple's own dedicated magnetic charging dock, and also is available to order starting today at both Belkin.com and Apple.com

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's electric car could debut as soon as 2025 - Bloomberg News

    Apple's ideal car would have no steering wheel and pedals, with interiors designed around hands-off driving, the report said. The company's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design a vehicle from scratch. Demand for electric vehicles has surged as countries and customers turn more environment conscious, propelling the market value of companies such as Tesla and Rivian far above traditional carmakers around for decades longer.

  • Apple Accelerates Work on Car Project, Aiming for Fully Autonomous Vehicle

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is pushing to accelerate development of its electric car and is refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities, according to people familiar with the matter, aiming to solve a technical challenge that has bedeviled the auto industry. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lend

  • Metaverse wearable devices ‘could be as big as phones,’ Qualcomm CEO says

    The metaverse is coming to your face. The CEO of Qualcomm, which makes chips that power Facebook's Oculus headset, says XR glasses could be as big as smartphones.

  • This Number Shows Why Roblox Has Reached the Big Leagues

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) delivered a solid third-quarter earnings report that showed engagement on the platform remaining quite strong despite users having more opportunities to get out and spend time doing other things. Users spent a total of 11 billion hours on the platform in Q3, up 28% year over year and roughly triple the number of hours spent in Q3 2019. One interesting development last quarter was Roblox's ability to tap into the popularity of Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit series Squid Game, which reveals an important advantage for this gaming platform to keep users spending time on the platform by regularly generating new experiences.

  • Amazon Cloud CEO Tweaks Strategy Amid Microsoft, Google Rivalry

    (Bloomberg) -- New Amazon cloud chief Adam Selipsky plans to tailor more products to specific sectors such as the healthcare, automotive and telecommunications industries, a shift for a business that once focused on broader solutions that can be used by most customers.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders a

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: How The Metaverse Could Give 5G Wireless And 6G A Boost

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Apple’s hiring spree suggests its retail plan for India is back on track

    Apple has over 500 retail stores around the world—but none in India. The Cupertino company is hiring technical specialists, store leaders and managers, operations experts, business pros, and its trademark Genius Bar specialists at “various locations in India.” A Nov. 16 LinkedIn post by Mumbai-based Apple recruiter Nidhi Sharma confirmed that the initial stores would be in Mumbai and Delhi.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • AgEagle boosts sales, announces new drone partnership

    Wichita-based AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. this week reported increased sales in the third quarter and concurrently announced a new partnership within the drone industry. AgEagle (NYSE: UAVS) revenue jumped 169% to $2.02 million year over year, with the company attributing the increase to new sensor and software sales. “The scaling of our business through our strategic acquisition initiatives has led to record revenues for our company, providing the framework for improving our fundamentals,” CEO Brandon Torres Declet said in a press release.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NVIDIA's Third Quarter Earnings Call. With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

  • Secretive Chinese Committee Draws Up List to Replace U.S. Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders

  • Spotify Is Rolling Out Lyrics Across Its Apps Worldwide

    UPDATED: Spotify is finally introducing one of its most-requested features to users globally: real-time lyrics that display during song playback, available on both free and subscription tiers. Lyrics will be available in-app for the majority of Spotify’s library. The lyrics are provided by Italy-based Musixmatch, which says its catalog has “over 8 million” lyrics. Meanwhile, […]

  • Metaverse Is a Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity, Epic CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney may be the most enthusiastic supporter of the metaverse after Mark Zuckerberg, who renamed his entire company Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at Trial

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Selects BlackBerry QNX to Power Cockpit Domain Controller For Next-Generation XUV700 SUV

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, today announced that a Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) that leverages the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® Hypervisor has now entered mass production. This leading-edge CDC platform has been selected to power M&M Ltd.'s new XUV700 SUV, offering Indian consumers a more intuitive and intelligent in-car driving experience.

  • A Japanese robot cafe shows how avatars can foster human connection

    The task of designing solutions for homebound populations is particularly acute in Japan, where over a quarter of its population is unable to work due to physical disabilities, mental illness, or old age

  • 'I found my dad': Save $100 on the 23andMe DNA test kit — it's 50 percent off at Amazon!

    Over 22,000 shoppers gave the kit a perfect rating — impressive.

  • Qualcomm Gives Rosy Forecast, Fueled by Push Into New Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave an upbeat sales forecast, fueled by growth in new markets. The shares jumped 7.9% to a record high.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialRevenue has t

  • Samsung-Backed Crypto Wallet Lists Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    More whales keep also moving billions of SHIB tokens as the meme coin gains mainstream adoption.

  • COMCAST INVESTS $16 MILLION TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICE TO MORE COMMUNITIES THROUGHOUT COLORADO

    Comcast today announced it invested more than $16 million to expand its network and connect more rural communities in Colorado since the end of 2020, including major projects in the towns of Eagle,...

  • Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on Apple Watch, iPhones, MacBooks, Beats and more

    From AirPods to iPhones, the sales event is the best time to find a bargain